CardVault by Tom Brady opens 9th location at Mall of America in Minnesota

CardVault by Tom Brady Grand Opening Celebration

Tom Brady had a busy last weekend! Just hours after calling the Minnesota Vikings game he was entertaining the massive crowd at Mall of America!



Brady and Chris Costa let the crowd know that this was the "biggest" grand opening yet for CardVault. Brady shared that with the crowd that he was excited to bring a collectibles store to Minnesota.

After sharing a few stories about his connections to the Minnesota area Brady would show off his Hall of Fame arm throwing autographed footballs into the crowd.

CardVault by Brady Mall of America Physical Location

Nestled in the Huntington Bank rotunda and immediately next to the Minnesota Vikings Locker Room the CardVault location is unmistakable. From it's Bank Vault entrance to it's murals of Minnesota sports legends the store defiantly stands out.



The store is both modern is design and bright and colorful. Images of Joe Mauer and Kevin Garnett seamlessly blend into a running college along with other all time greats.

Tom Brady greets fans at CardVault by Tom Brady Mall of America Grand Opening 11/16/2025 | P. Arvin Parker

Based on the excitement of the crowd this store will be a massive success!

The store brings a legitimate, modern collectibles store to the Mall of America (something it has been severely missing for decades). The store has something for everyone for the young collector who is looking to rip a few packs of Topps Basketball to the serious collector who is looking to add that PSA 10 rookie of their favorite player to their collection.



If you are a collector and you find yourself at the Mall of America or if you have a long layover at the Minneapolis/St Paul Airport (which is just a short 10 minute train ride away) I highly recomend stopping by to check out the Vault.

Tom Brady Cuts the Ribbon at Grand Opening of CardVault store in Mall of America

Mall of America Rotunda Side Note

If you are a 90's wrestling fan in addition to a hobby enthusiast you may recognize the Mall of America Rotunda!



It was the location of the 1st episode of Monday Night Nitro in September of 1995!

