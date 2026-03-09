Frank Thomas 'No Name on Front' Rookie Card Sets New Record

One of the most iconic error cards in baseball card history just sold for a record high. A PSA 10 copy of the legendary 1990 Topps Frank Thomas “No Name on Front” rookie card sold for $183,000 at Heritage Auctions on March 2nd.

Frank Thomas was one of the most dominant hitters of the 1990s, winning back-to-back American League MVP awards in 1993 and 1994. The Hall of Famer finished his career with 521 home runs, 1,704 RBIs, and a .301 batting average.

Card Ladder

The sale makes this card the most expensive Frank Thomas baseball card ever sold. Even more remarkable, the card comes from an era associated with overproduction. The early 1990s are commonly referred to as the “junk wax era.” But a printing mistake by Topps created unintentional scarcity.

Why the “No Name on Front” Error Card is Famous

In 2025, Topps payed homage to the iconic No Name Frank Thomas error card with a No Name tribute card, which was limited to just 35 copies. One of the 2025 Frank Thomas tribute cards sold for over $2,000 last March. | Topps Facebook

During the printing process, the black ink layer that contained Frank Thomas’ name and position was accidentally omitted on a small number of cards. The result was a card that shows Thomas’ image but no name or position at the bottom.

At the time, Topps products did not include intentional short prints or chase cards. Nearly every card in the set was widely available, and even star rookies like Frank Thomas or second-year Ken Griffey cards were printed in huge quantities. Because the Frank Thomas mistake was caught early, only a small number of the “No Name on Front” cards entered circulation.

The printing error inadvertently created scarcity within a mass-produced Junk Wax set. At the time, the idea of rare cards in modern packs did not really exist. The “No Name on Front” error card became one of the very first chase cards of the junk wax era, creating excitement for collectors opening 1990 Topps packs.

The Power of PSA 10 and Population Counts

This BGS 8.5 copy of the "No Name" Frank Thomas card sold for $25,560 on February 12th, 2026. It is the highest ever sale of a non-PSA 10 copy of the card. | Card Ladder

According to PSA’s population report, there is only one PSA 10 example of the 1990 Topps Frank Thomas “No Name on Front” rookie card. The exact same card previously sold for $170,400 in December 2022 and $148,840 in November 2024, making the most recent sale at Heritage Auctions the highest price ever for the card.

The massive price gap between the PSA 10 and other grades highlights the premium collectors place on top condition, especially if a PSA 10 copy is one of a kind like this one. Earlier this year, a BGS 8.5 copy of the card sold for about $25,560, which currently stands as the highest publicly recorded sale for a non-PSA 10 version.

1990s Baseball Cards are Surging

This 1998 Skybox E-X2001 Essential Credentials Now Frank Thomas card, serial numbered to just 8, sold for $87,000 on October 24, 2025. It is the most expensive Frank Thomas card ever sold outside of the legendary 1990 Topps “No Name on Front” PSA 10. | Card Ladder

The renewed interest in cards from the 1990s is helping fuel today’s baseball card market. Many collectors who grew up during the ’90s are now in their 30s and 40s, and some are returning to the hobby with the ability to purchase the cards they once dreamed about but could never afford as kids.

In many cases, that nostalgia-driven demand has pushed iconic 1990s cards to new price levels. The surge is most noticeable in rare cards from the era, including error cards like the Frank Thomas “No Name on Front” and serial-numbered inserts such as Precious Metal Gems and Essential Credentials.