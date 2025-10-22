Essential Non-Rookie Tom Brady Cards

The market for Tom Brady's football cards is hot and shows no signs of slowing down. Widely regarded as the NFL "GOAT", it's hard to argue when reviewing his career - 3 MVP awards, numerous records and 7 Super Bowl wins is simply unbelievable. At this point, Brady's rookie cards are well known by collectors, but not everyone may be familiar with other cards released during his career. Again, one thing that really stands out when looking deeper into Brady's football card market - it's clear that he is in the group of legends across sport that have seen steady appreciation over the last several years.

TOPPS SUPER BOWL MVP GAME USED RELIC & AUTOGRAPH 2002 TOM BRADY

The 2002 Topps Super Bowl MVP issue has become on of the most desired Brady cards out there and it's easy to understand why. A piece of a game-used football from the Super Bowl, combined with a nice on-card autograph and serially numbered to 150 makes for a great card.

PANINI NATIONAL TREASURES VIRTUOSO SIGNATURES 2012 TOM BRADY

National Treasures debuted in 2012, as Panini made an attempt to break into the high-end space. By all accounts, it was a success, as collectors have fallen in love with the brand. They also hit it out of the park on their "Virtuoso Signatures" set - check out the white background which allows for a great blue autograph contrasted with Brady's red jersey.

TOPPS CHROME CRYSTAL ATOMIC REFRACTOR 2011 TOM BRADY

It's hard to believe it's been 15 years since the atomic refractor was "invented". We've all seen it presented one way or another in the years since - "cracked ice", "sapphire" - but this was the first go round for what has now become a mainstay in the hobby. These cards were numbered to just 139 and for many collectors is an iconic and important Brady card.

UPPER DECK ULTIMATE COLLECTION SUPER PATCH 2004 TOM BRADY

It's hard sometimes not to miss Upper Deck - they were behind many of the innovations in sports card that collectors now take for granted. During the second year of "Ultimate Collection", they introduced the "Super Patch" - a jumbo patch often containing a letter from the name of the player or something else eye-catching - not just a swatch of white or blue. These jumbo patches are still legendary and were numbered to just 15, making them a classic and valuable addition to any collection.

