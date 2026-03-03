Bo vs. Deion: Which Iconic Two-Sport Legend Has the Best Cards?

In today's world, it's hard enough to play in one professional sport. Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders played two different professional sports in the 80s and 90s, and excelled at both. Here's a look at some of their coolest cards for any collector.

2021 Panini Absolute Kaboom Gold Deion Sanders /10 PSA 10

Deion Sanders played for the 49ers, Cowboys, Ravens, Redskins, and Falcons during his 14-year career. Nicknamed Prime Time for his high level of play under the NFL spotlight, he was a force to be reckoned with.

One of Deion's more modern football cards, a Kaboom Gold, sold for $15,300 in 2025.

2025 Panini Three and Two Deion Sanders Downtown PSA 10

The Yankees drafted Sanders, who later played for the Reds, Giants, and Braves and appeared in the World Series in 1992.

A modern Deion baseball card is a Downtown by Panini, which sold for $1,135 in 2026.

1998 Metal Universe Deion Sanders Precious Metal Gems /50 PSA 6

Deion is the only player to have a Precious Metal Gem (PMG) card in two sports. PMGs are considered grail cards to many collectors in the hobby, numbered to 50 or 100, but both are rare and valuable.

Deion's 1998 Reds PMG card sold for $4,725 in 2025.

1998 Metal Universe Deion Sanders Precious Metal Gems /50 PSA 7

The 1998 PMG Cowboys, even though it was a grade higher than the Reds PMG, nearly doubled that card, which sold for $8,700 in 2025.

1992 Upper Deck Deion Sanders "PRIME TIME'S TWO" PSA 10

Upper Deck took full advantage of Deion playing two sports with one card. The artwork of Deion in a Falcons uniform, just intercepting the ball and going into a stolen base attempt with the Braves. This card is valued at $150.

2025 Absolute Kaboom Vertical Gold Bo Jackson /10 PSA 10

Bo Jackson, nicknamed Bo Knows, played for the Raiders from 1987 to 1990. His career was cut short due to a hip injury in a playoff game against the Bengals in 1991. He would continue to play baseball but would not play at the all star level he used to.

His market in the hobby is very desirable, his Kaboom Gold sold for $25,200 in 2026.

2026 Topps Series 1 Home Field Bo Jackson

Bo played for the Royals for five seasons and was an All-Star in 1989. He played eight years in MLB and ended his career with 141 home runs.

Home Field Advantage inserts are highly collectible, and the Bo Jackson from the 2026 Series One roughly sells for $300 in 2026.

1986 Topps Traded Tiffany Bo Jackson PSA 10

Bo's Topps Tiffany rookie card sold for $13,000 in 2025. Most cards from the 80s are considered junk wax cards, but the Tiffany version of Topps is valuable due to its rarity.

1988 Topps Bo Jackson Rookie RC PSA 10

Bo rushed for 2,782 yards and had 16 touchdowns in his four-year career with the Raiders, and his rookie card sold for $3,200 in 2026.

1990 Score Bo Jackson PSA 10

Like Upper Deck, Score took advantage of Bo playing two sports with a picture of Bo in football pads holding a baseball bat.

2022 Topps Definitive Bo Jackson Deion Sanders Dual Duto /35 PSA 10

Bo and Deion finally got together for an on-card dual auto in 2022 from Definitive that sold for $900 in Sep 2023.