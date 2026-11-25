For many who entered the hobby in recent years, their introduction to trading cards came through breaking, chasing big hits, or flipping cards for a profit. For many longtime collectors, however, it started with something much simpler: being a fan of a particular player or team.

Building a personal collection (commonly referred to as a “PC”) gives collectors a purpose beyond financial gain. While PCs can include high-end cards, you can build meaningful collections at virtually any budget. Personal collections are a recurring topic of discussion for Mike and Jesse on the Sports Cards Nonsense podcast, with Mike currently building a collection of Topps Five Star autographs featuring members of baseball's 500 Home Run Club.

When Andrej Stojakovic won big against Duke, my PC got a nice bump—but the chase is the fun part. | Sneakrz on Instagram

Here are six strategies I've used to build my own personal collections that might help inspire yours.

1. Collect Your Favorite Teams (Past and Present)

Living in the San Francisco Bay Area, my collections naturally include the Warriors, 49ers, and Giants, plus household names like Curry, Montana, and Bonds. While there were years of epic Bay Area success, not every team brought home a championship.

Adding a local legend to your PC for under $15? Priceless. | eBay via Card Ladder

It’s fun to add former fan favorites and role players, whose cards can bring back just as many memories as those of today's superstars—often at a fraction of the price. Especially if you hit up shows or hobby shops outside of your area, where prices might be lower.

2. Be True to Your School

As a Stanford graduate, I collect fellow alumni across numerous sports, from Andrew Luck, John Elway, and Cameron Brink to Olympic swimmers Katie Ledecky and Torri Huske. A.J. Hinch was a freshman dormmate, while Christian McCaffrey checks two boxes as a Stanford alum and 49ers star.

Another personal favorite is Bryce Love. While many collectors prefer athletes in their professional uniforms, I enjoy hunting for Love's cards featuring his Stanford uniform and increasingly rare Pac-12 patches.

Collegiate uniforms and athletes can be a fun way to build a PC. | eBay via Card Ladder

I've also revived a childhood hobby of collecting autographs through the mail, including those of former Stanford baseball and MLB stars Mike Mussina and Jack McDowell. It is a great way to add signed items to your collection, often for less than $20.

3. Pick a Player and Go Deep

Rather than chasing every hot rookie, consider focusing on a few athletes and go far and wide. One of my PCs is NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. His move to Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing gave me another reason to tune into races and connect with fellow collectors.

From commons to rarities, your PC can fit any budget or collecting challenge. | BubbaWallaceCards on Instagram

While I enjoy hunting for race-used patch cards, autographs, and one-of-ones, I'm equally happy finding an inexpensive card I don't already own. And it’s fun to have the biggest collection of an athlete—even if he’s not named LeBron or Shohei.

4. Find Personal, Local, or Family Connections

The late David McCarty was both a Stanford alum and a former player for the Visalia Oaks (now Rawhide), the minor league baseball team in my childhood hometown. I was lucky enough to see him play at multiple levels and still have a signed minor league bat from the early 90s.

Kirby Puckett played on the Visalia Oaks when I moved to Visalia in second grade. | https://ebay.io/m/52LclC

Perhaps an athlete attended your high school (Joey Volchko), grew up in your hometown (Bob Ojeda), or played for your local minor league team (Kirby Puckett). You might also build upon a collection passed down from a parent or grandparent, collecting their favorite players or completing a set they started.

These personal connections can make otherwise overlooked cards meaningful additions to your collection.

5. Get Creative With Themed Collections

A PC doesn't need to revolve around a particular athlete or team. Consider collecting cards featuring quirky photography, funny player names, unusual uniforms, athletes who share your birthday, or a particular insert or autograph series.

Funny player names is always a popular topic for PCs on the Sports Cards Nonsense Facebook Group. | Sports Cards Nonsense on Facebook

You could even challenge yourself to collect one autograph from every member of your favorite team's championship roster.

There’s no rules to collecting and the chase is often the greatest part of the process.

6. Look Beyond Sports

My wife and I spend time in Palm Springs, and my fascination with its rich entertainment history has led to collections featuring Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Jayne Mansfield.

Frank Sinatra: 1949 Turf Cigarettes | Rabbit Hole Auctions

While others are chasing expensive modern hobby boxes, I'm often searching eBay and other marketplaces for unusual or overlooked entertainment collectibles, from old postcards to international cigarette and gum cards.

Whether you're passionate about music, movies, television, or politics, there's likely a collection waiting to be built.

Love What You Collect

It's certainly a nice bonus when a player you've been collecting has a breakout performance and your cards increase in value. But that doesn't have to be the goal. Some of my favorite collectibles aren't my most expensive ones. They're the pieces that remind me of an athlete I followed, a place I've lived, or a particular time in my life.

The best personal collection isn't necessarily the most valuable. It's the one that means the most to you. Let’s make sure to always keep the “collect” in “collectibles.”