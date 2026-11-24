When it comes to high-end releases in the hobby, there are a couple of brands that stand out from others. Five Star is arguably one of these brands, one of Topps' high-end offerings that has been around for a number of years across multiple sports. The basketball hobby will get a licensed version of the release for the first time, highlighting the 2025-26 rookie class. This will give collectors another chance to obtain high-end rookie autographs of players like Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper.

Ahead of release, here are the details that collectors need to know.

2025-26 Topps Five Star Basketball Release Details

2025-26 Topps Five Star Basketball will be released on the Topps website on Tuesday, November 24th at 12 PM EST via the EQL format. For collectors unfamiliar with this format, EQL is an online raffle that has to be entered for the chance to receive a box. Entering the raffle does commit a collector to purchasing a box at the advertised price, which is $1,999. Boxes will follow a typical high-end format, with one pack per box that contains five autographs alongside one additional card. Collectors should expect strong demand around the release.

2025-26 Topps Five Star Basketball Hobby Box | Checklist Insider

Collectors Can Chase After Autographs, Patch Autographs, and More

At the time of writing, Topps has released some preview images ahead of release, but not as many as some previous releases. Based on the images, Patch Autographs look to be one of the primary chases that collectors can seek out. Victor Wembanyama is confirmed to have autographs in the release, with a card that features five multi-color patches.

Wembanyama collectors would be overjoyed to add this card to their collection, especially if he continues to put up crazy statistics each and every night. Other veteran signers who have Patch Autographs include Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry, among many others.

2025-26 Topps Five Star Basketball Victor Wembanyama Patch Autograph | Checklist Insider

Cards that feature just a signature will also be prevalent, with a host of veterans and rookies rounding out the checklist. Players such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cade Cunningham, Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and more signed for this year's release. Legends like Larry Bird, Allen Iverson, and Shaquille O'Neal also have autographs featured. Those in the hobby that love autograph collecting will likely be intrigued by this release, as many of the biggest names have autographs that can be found in boxes.

2025-26 Topps Five Star Basketball Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Autograph | Checklist Insider

2025-26 Topps Five Star Basketball will be released on Tuesday, November 24th at 12 PM EST on the Topps website. Boxes can be obtained via the EQL format and have been advertised at the price of $1,999. It is a high-end release, and the cards found in the boxes speak to its premium nature. Whether it is obtaining a box or entering an online break, collectors will be starting their chases for this release very soon.