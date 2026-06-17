Collecting the Top Players at the 2026 World Cup: Group I and J Filled with Legends

We continue our march through the group stages, targeting the top players in each group during the World Cup and their best soccer cards. Groups I and J put on a show during their first games at the World Cup as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Lionel Messi spent the day one-upping each other.

Unfortunately, Iraq has a few good players like Ali Jasim and Marko Farji who don't have the cards to collect, and while Ahmed Qasem does have rookies in 2025 Topps Chrome MLS, he wasn't really a chase. Sadly, the same can be said for Jordan, as only Mousa Tamari has cards and only has two sales.

France - FW Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe 2018 WC Prizm | Card Ladder

While Kylian Mbappe's market isn't as hot as it was from 2018 to 2022, he's still one of the top players at the tournament. Even on a crowded French squad with hobby chases like Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, and Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe stands above the rest. His base 2018 World Cup Prizm PSA 10 is selling nowhere near its peak, at $199.99, the last sale, it is a good value.

Norway - FW Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland Sapphire RC | Card Ladder

In his first World Cup, during his first game, Erling Haaland did not disappoint. In fact, on the insane side of expectations, Haaland somehow exceeded them. 2 goals on 5 shots, even against Iraq, was incredibly impressive for Haaland. His cards have been rising over the last few weeks, and now, after his performance yesterday, he'll see an even bigger rise. His Topps Chrome Sapphire PSA 10 was selling around $440-450, and yesterday it sold for $500.

Senegal - FW Ibrahim Mbaye

Ibrahim Mbaye Select 1/1 RC | Card Ladder

There are a couple of good options on Senegal as Sadio Mane is one of the legends of African soccer, Ismaila Sarr took a big step at Crystal Palace this year, and Assane Diao, despite an injury-riddled season at Como, is still one of the top young players in Serie A. However, we go with the youngest member of the team, Ibrahim Mbaye, as his market is on fire. The lone goal-scorer for Senegal against France came on as a substitute to score. His 1/1 2025-26 Panini Select Ligue 1 Black Prizm sold for $2,500 after the goal. His 1/1 Sapphire Padparadscha Image Variation only sold for $1,913, so a lesser 1/1 selling for more than one of his top cards is quite impressive.

A lot of his 2024-25 Topps Chrome Sapphire low-numbered cards can be had for much cheaper.

Argentina - FW Lionel Messi

2014 World Cup Prizm Messi | Card Ladder

The Messi market is on fire after his hat-trick performance, the first of his career at the World Cup, in his debut at the 2026 World Cup. Last week, his base card from the 2014 World Cup Prizm could be had for $400 or less, but after yesterday's performance, it is pushing toward $500. Not bad, Gio. at

There's not a lot to say about Messi and his market, he is the market.

Algeria - FW/MF Fares Chaibi

Fares Chaibi Gold Optic Rated Rookie /10 | Card Ladder

A lot of the lead up to the World Cup was about Ibrahim Maza, and he's fantastic, but Chaibi is more accomplished and looked the much better of the two in the opening game. Chaibi was the one attacking player who actually played well before the subs came on. He wasn't a hyped prospect, but he continues to play well at Frankfurt in Germany. Because of the lack of hobby hype, he's a player you could buy low on. One of his best rookie cards, a Gold /10 Optic Rated Rookie, was recently purchased for $125. Even if Algeria doesn't advance, Chaibi at least presents a decent flip opportunity.

Austria - FW/MF Romano Schmid

Romano Schmid Tier One RPA /10 | Card Ladder

For being the 21st-ranked team in the World, Austria is a little light on stars. MF Marcel Sabitzer is about the closest thing to that, but he's 32 and doesn't have much of a market. Romano Schmid was one of the few bright spots on a disappointing Werder Bremen side that narrowly avoided relegation in Germany. Schmid, like Chaibi, has some of his top cards available around $100. Austria should be able to get to the knockout round, and there's a potential flip opportunity, as he looks locked into a starting spot for a knockout-round team.

We'll wrap up the final groups tomorrow!