The Premier League is Back for the 2026-27 Season with Topps Flagship

The World Cup is in the rearview, and the Premier League season is a little over two weeks away from kicking off. Even sooner, Topps is releasing the 2026-27 Premier League Flagship on August 11th.

The brand-new collection combines the league's biggest stars, exciting new inserts, sought-after case hits, and one of the deepest autograph line-ups ever assembled in a Premier League release.

Short Print and Case Hit Chases

Leading the charge are all-new case hits, including The Rise, Perfect Storm and Home Pitch, alongside the return of Chrome Classics, bringing Topps' premium Chrome technology back to the Premier League with two guaranteed Chrome Classics cards in every Hobby Box.

Home Pitch Bukayo Saka | Topps

For many collectors, the biggest chase in the release comes via the True Gold Lion. The 1-of-1 True Gold Lion cards are made using real 24k gold and are available via redemption, spanning Premier League stars including Harry Kane, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, and more!

Thierry Henry Gold Lion | Topps

Chase Players

Reflecting another exciting season of Premier League football, the collection features players from all 20 clubs, from established superstars including Erling Haaland, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer and Virgil van Dijk, through to the league's next generation of talent, including JJ Gabriel, Max Dowman, Jeremy Jacquet, Rayan and Junior Kroupi.

JJ Gabriel Base Design | Topps

The chase rookies will include Manchester United's JJ Gabriel, Bournemouth's Rayan, Tottenham Hotspur's Luca Williams-Barnett, and more.

Young Players and Legends Highlight the Checklist

Rio Ngumoha Remember the Name | Topps

With the 2025-26 rookie class looking especially strong in the Premier League, fans can still chase Rio Ngumoha, Max Dowman, Estevao, and more from the class in short prints, case hits, and second-year autographs.

Eden Hazard Chrome Classics Auto | Topps

The autograph checklist will also feature Premier League legends on the Chrome Classics design featuring some of the best players to ever lace up their boots in the Premier League. Eden Hazard, Yaya Toure, Roy Keane, Patrick Kluivert, Robin van Persie, and more feature on the checklist.

Golden Boot Autograph Checklist | Topps

The Golden Boot Autograph checklist will feature 10 of the top Golden Boot winners from over the years and will be legend-heavy as well, but feature current stars like Erling Haaland and recently departed stars like Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane.

25th Anniversary Autographs | Topps

A special 25th Anniversary Autograph checklist from some of the top Arsenal names from the 2001-02 Premier League-winning side.

The Debut of All Kings in a Soccer Product

All Kings Bukayo Saka | Topps

All Kings is headed to the Premier League after it has become one of the biggest chases in Baseball and Basketball.

Other Key Chases Include:

Retail case hits, including Quasar, Billboard Material, and Carpe Diem



Black Edge and Black Edge Autograph Parallels - Hobby Box exclusive chase cards featuring sharp, premium designs



Perfect 10, Vibes, Mayhem and On Fire cards and autographs - exclusive inserts reserved for the Eco Pack, Mega Multipack, Value Box, and Mega Tin/Super Tin, respectively



Short prints including All Kings, Ultra Beast Mode and Diamond Rookies



Base Card Relics, Topps Autograph Relics and Topps 'Premier Class' Autograph Relics



Hobby Box exclusive case hits, including Home Pitch, The Rise and Perfect Storm



One-of-one Foilfractors and sequentially numbered parallels

Product Breakdown

Display Box

28 packs per box

10 cards per pack

1 guaranteed Gold Lion card per box

Numbered parallels, autograph cards, and case hits to chase

Starter Pack

32-page binder

10-card packet

1 Gold Lion card packet

Collector’s information sheet

10 card sleeves

Eco Pack

2½ packs, including:

1 Exclusive Perfect 10 insert

1 Exclusive Yellow Voltage parallel

Mega Multipack

4 packs, including:

1 Exclusive Vibes insert

2 Exclusive Purple Voltage parallels

Mega Tin

4 packs, including:

2 Exclusive On Fire inserts

2 Exclusive Pink Voltage parallels

Super Tin

5 packs, including:

3 Exclusive On Fire inserts

2 Exclusive Blue Voltage parallels

Value Box

6 packs, including:

2 Exclusive Mayhem inserts

4 Exclusive Green Voltage parallels

Hobby Box

8 packs of 25 cards

3 Autograph, Relic, or Autograph Relic cards (including at least one autograph)

2 Chrome Classics

1 Black Edge packet of 3 cards

4 Numbered parallels

Home Advantage Pitch, Perfect Storm and The Rise case hits

Golden Boot Tin

5 packs

1 Exclusive Golden Boot card pack of 9 cards

Chance to find Golden Boot-Winner on-card autographs