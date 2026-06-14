Recently, in the hobby, there has been renewed interest in older Topps Chrome Refractors, specifically from the early 2000s. While some are more common to find, some can be tough pulls. A great example of demand comes with the 2003-04 Topps Chrome Basketball set. In the release, there were only a few types of Refactors were found. In the 2003-04 set, there were only regular Refractors, X-Fractors, Black Refractors, and Gold Refractors. The X-Fractors and Gold are the hardest to obtain.

Recently, a collector managed to assemble an entire set of Black Refractors from the release, marking an incredible collecting achievement.

Collector Puts Together Entire Run of 2003-04 Topps Chrome Basketball Black Refractors

The Black Refractors were serial numbered to only 500 copies for the 2003-04 set, already creating a sense of scarcity. When putting a set together from scratch, many factors need to be considered - the condition of the card and how easy it is to obtain.

With a limited number of copies, this set likely seemed daunting at the beginning. Perhaps even more impressively, every single card is graded by PSA. While the grades cannot be made out in the photograph posted, a collector who took the time to put this together probably went for grades of 8 or higher. Speaking from the perspective of someone who collects Topps Chrome, this is a dream set to put together and obtain.

This collector tracked down all 177 cards to complete the 2003 Topps Chrome Basketball Black Refractor set 🤯



(via davedrives1/Reddit) pic.twitter.com/RywAuuhFib — Fanatics Collect (@Collect) June 13, 2026

The Key Cards of the Refractor Set

What makes this set so sought-after and valuable is the key cards it contains. Two cards in particular drive up the cost, which puts it out of reach for many collectors. The LeBron James Rookie Card is located in this set, and can sell for five figures or more depending on the grade. Aside from being one of the most iconic cards in the hobby, not every collector has nearly $3,000 lying around. Not to mention, 176 more cards are still needed after this.

2003-04 Topps Chrome Basketball LeBron James Black Refractor | eBay

The other tough card in the set belongs to Dwayne Wade, who also has his rookie in the set. It is tough to find comps for his Black Refractor, as they do not come up for sale often. The regular Refractor typically sells at PSA 9 for around $500, so the Black Refractor would get a bump on top of that price. On top of this, these are cards that do not pop up a ton. Some can go to countless card shows and never see a Dwyane Wade Topps Chrome Black Refractor, or a LeBron James version of the card.

2003-04 Topps Chrome Basketball Dwyane Wade Black Refractor PSA 9 | eBay

Collecting in the hobby is what helps make it unique. Whether it is putting together a higher-end set (like the 2003-04 Topps Chrome Basketball Black Refractors) or a low-end set, it gives off a sense of thrill. Putting together a set can be rewarding and give a great sense of accomplishment.