Tom Brady Buys Rare Lebron James Rookie Card for $250,000
Matt Dennish had a weekend he will most likely never forget. After being selected to compete in the inaugural sports competition at this past weekends Fanatics Fest, he put on an absolute show.
The 39 year old teacher from Pennsylvania out-performed 97 other athletes and fans, to take home 3rd place, winning himself a 2003-04 Topps Chrome Gold Refractor Lebron James RC. This card is a life changing type of card for most people. After finding out he was the winner of the card, it was only in his possession for a short period of time.
Related: Tom Brady Wins Fanatics Games, Gives Fan Competitors Thousands
Tom Brady had another idea.
While onstage accepting his award, Brady made things interesting by offering Dennish a deal he could not refuse. By the end, Dennish walked away with $250,000 cash, a signed jersey, a signed card by Brady, in exchange for the Lebron James RC.
Also See: Kevin Durant Trade Reaction Gets Topps Now Card
Brady is building more than a collection, he is building onto his empire. Now being a partner of CardVault, Brady is driving fans and collectors alike to a whole new level of collecting. With his pop-up appearances with Fanatics, and must-see destination locations with CardVault, Brady is creating life lasting memories for all.
Fans who choose to immerse themselves in the CardVault experience can choose 5 different locations throughout the Northeast Region. And who knows, maybe you will be lucky enough to see the Lebron James rookie in person.