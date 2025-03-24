This Lebron James Rookie Card Sky High at Auction, Time Left to Bid
Every now again I like to window shop on the Goldin website, seeing what is out there, ultimately drooling over pieces of cardboard that I have only dreamt of owning. Today was no different when I came across this 2003-04 Lebron James Upper Deck Exquisite RC auto. This highly rare, and incredibly collectible card is already at $850,000. With the buyer premium built it, the owner would need to pay just over $1 million dollars.
What is more impressive about this price point, is that there is still 6 days remaining. Goldin still has plenty of opportunities to market this card through his social media platforms, ultimately pushing this beautiful card through the stratosphere.
There are only 99 copies of this version produced, and Beckett has not graded any card higher than a 9.5. Per their POP Report, this is only 1 of 11 cards graded a 9.5, making this work of art an extremely rare RC of Lebron James.
The last time this particular card sold with the same grades was back in August 2024. Cardladder.com has a record of the sale being at $562,135 and was sold on the ALT platform. Before that, Goldin once again sold this card (different serial number), and got the card to sell for $912,000.
Lebron James is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and definetly the greatest of his generation. The 21X All-Star is playing in his 22nd year, and there is no slowing down for this 40 year old. The 20X All-NBA, 4X NBA Champion also just got an incredible gift from the Los Angeles Lakers when they traded for Luke Doncic. Right away there was chemistry, and what looks like new spring in LeBron's hop.
I am intrigued to see where this card end at with Goldin. Will this card actually hit over a million dollars? And if it does, will this still be considered a bargain? I personally feel it possible could be, and that is because of what Lebron James is doing currently. I think once he retires, and the dust settles, people are going to sit back and start to realize how special King James was. After 22 years in this league, he is still playing like he has something to prove. He is still averaging almost 25 points per game. He is still banging the boards with an 8.2 average, and still assisting his teammates with over 8 assist per game.
Like I said, he still plays like he has something to prove. And that right there can be scary and exciting at the same time.