Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for LeBron James, Cason Wallace, Mavs-Lakers)

Thursday marks the final day before the NBA All-Star break, and there are just three games to dive into for today’s edition of Peter’s Points:

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Still, there are a couple of bets that I like on Feb. 12, including a pick for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The Thunder, Bucks, Blazers and Jazz are all playing the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday while several star players are out of the lineup for these six teams: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain), Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf strain), Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Cooper Flagg (foot).

Still, there are ways to take advantage in the betting market before we go a week without any NBA games.

Here’s a breakdown of each of my picks and the latest odds associated with them on Feb. 12.

NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 170-133 (+6.88 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1461-1370-27 (+40.04 units)

NBA Best Bets Today

LeBron James OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-112)

Cason Wallace OVER 12.5 Points (-116)

Los Angeles Lakers -7.5 (-112) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Since Doncic exited the Lakers’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers early (he played less than 16 minutes in that game), James has taken on a much bigger role as a playmaker.

In three straight games (including the Philly matchup), he has recorded 10 assists, adding four, seven and six boards to his name in those games. Now, he takes on a Dallas team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 21st in opponent assists per game.

James is averaging 9.4 rebound chances and 11.9 potential assists per game this season, which gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this combo prop. On top of that, the Lakers could be without one of their top rebounders in center Deandre Ayton, as he’s listed as questionable for this matchup.

While LeBron is averaging just 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season, he did put up eight boards and five dimes with Doncic in the lineup the last time these teams squared off.

With Austin Reaves (calf) still on a minutes restriction, I wouldn’t be shocked if James paces the Lakers in assists on Thursday night.

Cason Wallace OVER 12.5 Points (-116)

SGA is out for this game, and the Thunder could be without Jalen Williams (hamstring) as well after he aggravated the injury on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

That should lead to a bigger role for guard Cason Wallace, who attempted 16 shots in back-to-back games with both players out earlier this month. Wallace finished with 13 and 23 points in those games.

Since the start of February, the former first-round pick is averaging 14.0 points on 11.5 shots per game, and his role should continue to expand if the Thunder are down all three of SGA, Ajay Mitchell and Williams on Thursday.

Wallace has played mainly an off-ball role during his time in OKC, but he's averaging 11.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in five games with SGA out of the lineup this season.

With the Thunder set to be short-handed against a shaky Bucks defense (22nd in defensive rating), I think Wallace is a great prop target.

Los Angeles Lakers -7.5 (-112) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Doncic may be out for the Lakers on Thursday night, but I think they’re in a great place to win big over the Cooper Flagg-less Mavericks.

Dallas has been one of the worst road teams in the NBA this season, going 5-17 straight up and 6-10 against the spread when set as a road underdog. On top of that, the Mavericks have lost eight games in a row heading into this matchup.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have gone 11-5 against the spread when favored at home, and they have a lot more to play for in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Dallas is 2-2 in the games that Flagg has missed this season, but it has a road net rating of just -5.4. That isn’t going to cut it when the Lakers have both James and Reaves healthy and ready to go ahead of the All-Star break.

I’ll lay the points with the Lakers, who already have a 10-point home win against Dallas under their belt in the 2025-26 campaign.

