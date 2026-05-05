In a hobby increasingly dominated by breakers, case rips, and high-dollar buy-ins, one collector just reminded everyone why they still grab a box of cards off of the shelf.

A 1-of-1 Tom Brady Topps Chrome Football image variation SuperFractor, arguably one of the top non-rookie cards in the entire product, was pulled from a retail blaster box at The Trading Card Club in Gilbert, Arizona. The moment, shared on social media, quickly went viral not just because of the card but because of how it was hit.

No live stream. No 20-case break. Just a regular collector, a ~$70 box, and a shot at the impossible.

The Math Makes It Even Wilder

Stories like this always hit differently when you understand the odds.

Let’s crunch some numbers: According to Topps’ published data, Base Image Variation SuperFractors in 2025 Topps Chrome Football land about 1 in 1,715,599 packs. With seven packs per blaster, that works out to roughly:

1 in 245,000 boxes to hit any image variation SuperFractor.

Now narrow that down to Tom Brady. If the checklist sits around 30 players and distribution is relatively even, the odds of pulling this specific card come out to roughly: 1 in 51.5 million packs or 1 in 7.35 million boxes

That’s not just rare. It's a lottery-level rare. Which is exactly why collectors are reacting the way they are.

A “Win for the Hobby” Moment

Scroll through the comments on the post, and a theme emerges quickly. This wasn’t just a big hit. It was a feel-good hit.

Collectors are calling it a “win for the hobby” because it didn’t come out of a controlled breaking environment. It came from retail. From a local shop. From the same kind of box, anyone can walk in and buy. That distinction matters.

A rare 2025 Topps Chrome Tom Brady Kaiju case hit was recently sold by DCSports87 ob eBay for $23,300. | eBay via Card Ladder

In an era where many of the biggest cards seem to surface through breakers or high-end hobby boxes, moments like this reset the narrative. They remind collectors that, every once in a while, the system still works the way it used to.

You buy a box. You take a shot. And sometimes, against all odds, you win. And like they often say with lottery tickets, “You can’t win if you don’t play.”

What Is It Worth?

There’s no direct comp for this exact card, but the framework to determine the value is clear.

Low-numbered Brady Chrome parallels already trade in the four-figure range. High-end modern Brady autographs have pushed into the mid-five figures. And true 1/1s, especially from flagship chromium products, sit near the top of the modern Brady market outside of rookies.

There’s also added momentum around this release. During launch week, CardVault by Tom Brady temporarily rebranded its stores as “ChromeVault” and ran a promotion where anyone who pulled a Brady Buccaneers autograph from 2025 Topps Chrome Football earned a live FaceTime call with Brady. It wasn’t tied to this specific 1/1, but it underscored how much attention was being placed on Brady hits across the product.

That kind of visibility only strengthens the market around cards like this. It puts this card comfortably in mid-five-figure territory, with a plausible path higher if the right collectors (Tom Brady or Card Vault by Tom Brady, for instance) decide they need it.

Because at the end of the day, there’s only one.