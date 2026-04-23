Updated Sales Results From 2025 NFL Topps Chrome Card Release

It has been a little over a week since Topps regained the NFL license from Panini, and what a week it's been. Topps hasn't held the NFL license in nine years, but they have returned with a bang.



Here is a look at the top sales since the release of the product.

Tom Brady Kaiju PSA 10

PSA

Tom Brady is the most accomplished NFL player of all time. He has won seven Super Bowls, 251 regular-season wins, and has the most passing yards, along with the most touchdowns. Six Super Bowl victories were with the New England Patriots, and one was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He lost three Super Bowls, two to the New York Giants and one to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The attraction of the Kaiju cards has something to do with the name and the scarcity. Kaiju translates to "strange beast" in Japanese, and also refers to the giant monster movies, like Godzilla and King Kong, with the card design resembling Japanese monster movie classics, depicting players as towering figures looming large over doomed cityscapes.

There are only 10 Kaiju cards in total, and these cards are exceptionally rare.

The highest sale for any 2025 NFL Topps Chrome card is a PSA 10, Tom Brady Kaiju card, selling for $23,300.

Joe Burrow Auto Gold 1/1

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Joe Burrow is the heart and soul of the Cincinnati Bengals, leading them to a Super Bowl in the 2021 season. In 2019, he led the LSU Tigers to a 15-0 season and a National Championship.

The Autographed Superfractor from Joe Burrow sold for $23,000.

Jahdae Barron PREM1ERE Patch Auto 1/1

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Jahdae Barron's rookie season was in 2025 for the Denver Broncos, playing in 17 games and recording 35 tackles with one interception. He was the 20th pick overall in the 2025 NFL draft, playing his college ball at Texas.

The PREM1ERE patch is like the MLB Debut patch, where each player wears it during their first professional game. The patch later goes into a one-of-one card, and the player autographs it - the first sale for a PREM1ERE patch sold for $16,000.

Cam Ward Auto Red Lava Refractor /5

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Cam Ward was the number one overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. The team overall struggled in 2025, but Ward showed the Titans could have someone to build around by throwing for over 3,000 yards and 15 touchdowns.



Ward's cards have seen increase interest from fans and collectors.

A Red Lava auto, numbered to five, sold for $15,000.

Jaxson DartAuto Black Lava Refractor /10

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Jaxson Dart was the 25th overall pick in the NFL draft, and the Giants feel like they have found their next franchise quarterback. In 2025, he started in 12 games and threw for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Black Lava Refractor auto sold for $14,000.

Jayden Daniels Kaiju

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Jayden Daniels was the number two overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, right behind Caleb Williams, by the Washington Commanders. In his rookie season, he led the Commanders to the Conference Championship game, losing to the Eagles.



Daniels and the 2024 NFL QB class are some of the most sought after cards.

Daniel's Kaiju card sold for $13,100.

Caleb Williams Auto Red /5

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Caleb Williams was the number one overall pick in 2024. The Bears didn't have much success in his rookie season, but the following year, Williams led the Bears to the Divisional round of the playoffs, where they would lose in overtime to the Rams.

Williams' cards have drawn a ton of interest after his solid season under new Coach Ben Johnson.

The True Red Refractor auto sold for $13,000.

Cam Ward Tecmo Bowl Auto

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Tecmo Bowl was an arcade game released in 1987. The graphics are not what they are today; there is some nostalgia to these cards.

Cam Ward's Tecmo Bowl card, that is autographed, sold for $12,750.

Dan Marino Tecmo Bowl Superfractor

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Statistically, Dan Marino is the best to ever do it, without winning a Super Bowl. He has thrown for over 60,000 yards and 420 touchdowns. He was drafted 27th overall in 1983 by the Miami Dolphins.

Marino's card prices have been on the rise.

The Tecmo Bowl Superfractor sold for $12,500.