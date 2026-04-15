The Return of Topps Chrome Football Signals a New Era of NFL Card Innovation

For collectors, the return of Topps to NFL trading cards isn’t just a comeback—it’s an evolution.

After nearly a decade away from licensed football cards, Topps is back under Fanatics Collectibles with 2025 Topps Chrome Football , a product designed to reintroduce the brand while pushing the hobby forward.

2025 Topps Chrome Football will include popular inserts from other sports, including Helix. | Fanatics

One person central to that effort is longtime Topps veteran Clay Luraschi, SVP of Product at Fanatics Collectibles, whose team helped shape a release that blends tradition with a new level of storytelling.

“This was about being true to the brand, but also showing off the innovation we’ve been building over the last couple of years,” Luraschi said.

The product hits retail on April 15, marking Topps’ first licensed NFL release since 2016, and setting the tone for what comes next.

Building Memories Around First Moments

The foundation of the set starts with a simple idea: capture moments that matter.

That philosophy shows up most clearly in the Rookie PREM1ERE Patch Autographs, a new one-of-one program built around a player’s first NFL game, as well as the NFL Honors Gold Shield Autographs tied to the league’s biggest award winners.

Game-used patches are sure to be a big chase for collectors, including the NFL Honors Gold Shield cards. | Fanatics

“None of that would have happened without our partnership with the NFL. They’re really investing in what we’re doing and helping us tell deeper stories,” Luraschi said.

Those deeper stories are at the heart of the product strategy.

“We want to connect fans and collectors with specific moments in time, when you can point a piece of memorabilia back to a specific game, you’re not going to get any closer than that,” shared Luraschi.

For collectors, it represents a meaningful shift, from simply chasing rare cards to owning something tied directly to a moment on the field.

Tom Brady fans can look for several cards in 2025 Topps Chrome Football. | Fanatics

A Comeback Built for Demand

The scale of the release reflects just how much anticipation has built during Topps’ absence from NFL cards.

“We haven’t made NFL cards in 10 years, and there’s a lot of demand from Topps collectors. When you pair that with Topps Chrome, we’re excited to be back in a big way,” Luraschi said.

Coordinating autographs across nearly 300 players, from rookies and rising stars like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels to legends like Tom Brady and Jerry Rice, requires a level of planning collectors rarely see.

Collectors can chase autographs of young stars like Drake Maye, as well as rookies and NFL legends. | Fanatics

“Whatever you’re imagining is probably that times 10. It’s just one of the many things we’re going to be celebrating on release day. It’s incredibly exciting for everyone who’s worked on the product launch,” Luraschi said.

Designing for a New Generation

Beyond autographs and patches, 2025 Topps Chrome Football leans heavily into creative design.

Insert sets like Tecmo Super Bowl tap into ’80s and ’90s-era nostalgia with pixel-inspired visuals, while Kaiju introduces a bold new concept, portraying NFL stars as larger-than-life figures towering over cityscapes.

The Tecmo Super Bowl inserts will be especially nostalgic for collectors and video game fans who grew up in the 80's and 90's. | Fanatics

“When you think about the NFL and video games and bringing those elements together, Tecmo Bowl was a no-brainer. We’re really excited about that one, and I think the players will be, too,” Luraschi said.

The approach reflects a broader design philosophy, blending childhood nostalgia with modern design experimentation to appeal across generations of collectors.

Travis Hunter joins the lineup for the new Kaiju insert, which is sure to be a hit with fans. | Fanatics

A Product for Every Collector

One of the biggest shifts in the hobby isn’t just who is collecting, but how they’re collecting. To meet that demand, the product is structured across multiple tiers, from entry-level retail boxes to high-end hobby configurations, giving collectors different ways to engage based on their interests and budgets.

Inscriptions have become a popular way for athletes to connect with fans on a deeper level. | Fanatics

At every level, the goal is the same: create a moment of discovery.

“Some kid is going to walk into a store, buy their first box, and maybe hit something really special, that’s how you bring new people into the hobby,” he said.

The Start of Something Bigger

While 2025 Topps Chrome Football marks a return, it also signals a broader shift in how NFL cards will be built moving forward.

Fanatics Collectibles CEO Mike Mahan recently noted that future releases will feature more game-used material than ever before, an approach that aligns directly with the storytelling strategy Luraschi and team are helping to lead.

Topps Chrome Football will feature Frozenfractor cards, including rising star QB Shedeur Sanders. | Fanatics

With deeper partnerships, more authentic memorabilia, and a renewed focus on connecting collectors to the game itself, Topps’ return is about more than nostalgia.

It’s about redefining what NFL cards can be.