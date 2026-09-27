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Collectibles On SI

Daisuke Ochiai Pokémon Promo Becomes Most Valuable Mudkip Card In History

Last week was a record-breaking stretch for Mudkip collectibles, with a new all-time high price paid for the beloved starter.
Joaqin Valencerina|
2015 Pokemon Japanese XY Promo Art Academy Daisuke Ochiai Mudkip PSA 10
2015 Pokemon Japanese XY Promo Art Academy Daisuke Ochiai Mudkip PSA 10 | CardLadder

The week of September 20-26 was a big one for Mudkip collectors, as their cherished Pokémon joined an elite group of characters that have been deemed valuable enough to breach the seven-digit mark for the very first time ever.

One Mudkip card in particular made headlines with an absolutely staggering final auction price that nobody saw coming.

Limited to a POP 3, it went from cute card to the absolute grail of all Mudkip collectibles in a single day.

Daisuke Ochiai Mudkip Goes Nuclear

2015 Pokemon Japanese XY Promo Art Academy Daisuke Ochiai Mudkip PSA 10
2015 Pokemon Japanese XY Promo Art Academy Daisuke Ochiai Mudkip PSA 10 | CardLadder

This is the record-breaking Mudkip, a 2015 Art Academy Daisuke Ochiai Promo from the XY era of the TCG. Graded in a PSA 10, there are exactly 100 of these Mudkips in the entire world and only three of them have ever received a Gem MT grade.

It hit the Fanatics September Premier Auction where it went mostly unnoticed due to the amount of heavy-hitters in other lots, such as the Cooper Flagg 1/1 Debut RPA. Despite that, it ended up as the second-most expensive card from the entire collection.

At $3,720,000, it is the single most valuable Mudkip collectible of all time by a significant margin. As a result, it is also the greatest Mudkip card of all time.

Another Record-Setting Mudkip Sold Just Days Prior

2004 Pokemon EX Team Rocket Returns Mudkip Gold Star PSA 10
2004 Pokemon EX Team Rocket Returns Mudkip Gold Star PSA 10 | CardLadder

Four days before the Daisuke Ochiai Mudkip concluded at auction, a PSA 10 Gold Star Mudkip from 2004's EX Team Rocket Returns became the Pokémon's first-ever million-dollar card.

It fetched $1,020,000 at a Fanatics Weekly auction and, at the time, was the most valuable Mudkip card ever by a difference of nearly $900,000.

No Gold Star Mudkip had ever sold for more than $70,000 before this exact piece. As things stand, it is now the joint-second most valuable Pokémon Gold Star card ever, sharing the spot with A CGC 10 Rayquaza Gold Star from EX Deoxys and only behind A PSA 10 Torchic Gold Star which is also from EX Team Rocket Returns.

Top Recent Mudkip Sales

2004 Pokemon Kids WB Poke Card Creator Pack Mudkip PSA 10
2004 Pokemon Kids WB Poke Card Creator Pack Mudkip PSA 10 | CardLadder

The first-ever Mudkip card to get past $100,000 might come as a surprise, since it's not one that's typically talked about on a daily basis. This 2004 Kids' WB promo sold on Alt for $111,931 and instantly became the most expensive Mudkip card ever, even beating out the Gold Star by a hefty margin.

2004 Pokemon Ex Team Rocket Returns Gold Star Holo Mudkip PSA 8.5
2004 Pokemon Ex Team Rocket Returns Gold Star Holo Mudkip PSA 8.5 | CardLadder

Speaking of Gold Stars, a PSA 8.5 Gold Star Mudkip briefly held the crown four days before a PSA 10 copy completely eclipsed the record it once had.

This card sold for $69,562.80 on September 17th, and at the time it was the best Gold Star Mudkip in the entire world.

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Published | Modified
Joaqin Valencerina
JOAQIN VALENCERINA

Joaqin is a journalist with a strong passion for the Hobby. He has published work for HLTV.org, Rappler.com, and DLSU Sports. A decade-long Pokémon TCG collector, he recently shifted into sports cards to collect Lakers, Dodgers and Chargers players with growing PCs of Shohei Ohtani and Justin Herbert.