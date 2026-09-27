San Jose Shark's Macklin Celebrini's Must-See Cards For The Youngest Captain in Team History

The San Jose Sharks drafted Macklin Celebrini with the first overall pick in 2024 from Boston University. In his rookie season, he totaled 63 points with 25 goals, putting him just outside the top 100 for best rookie season all-time.



His second season in the NHL just got better, scoring 45 times and adding 70 assists. The Sharks have made a logical choice by making the 20-year-old their youngest captain in San Jose history.

Apr 8, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) and San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Celebrini's cards in the hobby are also showing how well he has been playing on the ice. Some of his cards have drastically increased over the past year. Here is a look at some of his highest sales and some of his coolest cards that have shown up in the Hobby.

2024-25 Upper Deck Young Guns Outburst Gold 1/1 PSA Authentic

PSA

The Young Guns insert is the biggest rookie insert that is pulled out of Upper Deck. For top players, these cards can sell for a few hundred dollars>



Celebrini's gold 1/1 of the number one pick in 2024 sold on Aug 15, 2026, at Goldin Auctions for $1,281,000.

2024 Upper Deck The Cup Rookie Patch Auto /99 Factory Encased

Cardladder

The Cup is Upper Deck's most high-end product. The Cup from 2024 had some big hits in it, including Macklin Celebrini. His rookie patch auto, which was numbered to 99, sold on Sep 25, 2026, on Fanatics Premier for $132,000.



This card, numbered 16/99 instead of 51/99, sold for $65,000 in May of 2026. The patch was very similar, with the same four colors, so people can see the increase in Celebrini's market value this year.

2024 Upper Deck The Cup Rookie Patch Auto /24 Factory Encased

Cardladder

Earlier in the year, another big sale from The Cup sold on May 9, 2026, for $85,400 at Goldin Auctions. This rookie patch auto is numbered to 24 from The Cup product.



This is the third-highest sale of any of Celebrini's cards, and CardLadder has this value at over $100,000 today.

2024 Upper Deck The Cup Monumental Booklet Rookie Patch Auto /6

Cardladder

Easily the best patch on this list, showing almost the whole Sharks logo in this rookie booklet from Upper Deck's The Cup.



This Monumental insert sold on Feb 8, 2026, for $43,200. Celebrini looks to bring the Sharks to the playoffs as the 2026-27 NHL season has kicked off already.

2024 UD Ultimate Rookie Tandem Shield Patch /2 with Will Smith and Celebrini

Cardladder

UD Ultimate is another high-end product from Upper Deck. Usually just four cards per box, focusing on autographs and low-numbered cards. A dual rookie of Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini with their NHL shield, out of two, sold for $32,713 on Oct 23, 2025.





Mar 30, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71) and center Will Smith (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Will Smith is another rookie who is worth looking into if people are getting into hockey cards. Smith had 45 points in his rookie season, and his sophomore year would increase to 59 points. In the 2025-26 season, the Sharks did not make the playoffs, but with a couple of young stars, they look to make a name for themselves.





Apr 8, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Will Smith (2) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect