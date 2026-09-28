Just one week after two Pikachu Illustrator cards helped push the five biggest TCG sales to more than $11.3 million, collectors were back to spending millions on Pokémon. But this time, the characters generating the biggest sales looked very different.

Pokémon swept all five spots among the biggest TCG sales from Sept. 20-27, led by a rare Japanese Mudkip promo that sold for $3.72 million. Another Mudkip topped $1 million, while Garchomp, Ampharos and Latias all produced six-figure sales.

Perhaps most notably, there isn't a Pikachu or Charizard anywhere on the list.

Here are the Top 5 TCG sales of the week, counting down to another multimillion-dollar No. 1, with sales data provided by Card Ladder.

5. 2005 Pokémon EX Deoxys Latias Gold Star #105 CGC 10 Pristine

2005 Pokémon EX Deoxys Latias Gold Star #105 CGC 10 Pristine | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

We start the countdown with a familiar sight in the high-end Pokémon market: a Gold Star. The 2005 Pokémon EX Deoxys Double Swirl Holo Latias Gold Star #105, graded CGC 10 Pristine, sold for $456,000 through Fanatics Premier on Sept. 25.

Gold Stars have become regulars among the biggest Pokémon sales, with their combination of popular characters, distinctive design, and scarcity making high-grade examples especially desirable.

And nearly half a million dollars is only enough for fifth place this week.

4. 2001 Pokémon Neo Revelation Ampharos Holo 1st Edition #1 PSA 10

2001 Pokémon Neo Revelation Ampharos Holo 1st Edition #1 PSA 10 | Card Ladder

One of the more unexpected characters in our recent countdowns lands at No. 4. A 2001 Pokémon Neo Revelation 1st Edition Ampharos Holo #1 graded PSA 10 changed hands in a private sale for $600,000 on Sept. 22.

The sale is another reminder that the high-end Pokémon market extends well beyond the characters that traditionally dominate hobby headlines.

3. 2008 Pokémon Diamond & Pearl Majestic Dawn Garchomp LV.X #97 PSA 10

2008 Pokémon Diamond & Pearl Majestic Dawn Garchomp LV.X #97 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Garchomp nearly joins the million-dollar club at No. 3. The 2008 Pokémon Diamond & Pearl Majestic Dawn Garchomp LV.X #97, graded PSA 10, sold for $900,000 through Fanatics Weekly on Sept. 20.

The result brings another era of Pokémon into this week's countdown, showing that collectors are willing to spend massive amounts on elite cards from later generations as well.

And somehow, $900,000 still leaves it more than $100,000 short of No. 2.

2. 2004 Pokémon EX Team Rocket Returns Mudkip Gold Star #107 PSA 10

2004 Pokémon EX Team Rocket Returns Mudkip Gold Star #107 PSA 10 | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

Our first Mudkip arrives at No. 2 and crosses the seven-figure mark. A 2004 Pokémon EX Team Rocket Returns Mudkip Gold Star #107, graded PSA 10, sold for $1.02 million through Fanatics Weekly on Sept. 20.

A million-dollar Mudkip would be the biggest TCG sale in most weeks. But this week, it wasn't even the biggest Mudkip sale.

1. 2015 Pokémon Japanese XY Promo Art Academy Daisuke Ochiai Mudkip #XY-P PSA 10

2015 Pokémon Japanese XY Promo Art Academy Daisuke Ochiai Mudkip #XY-P PSA 10 | Fanatics Premier via Card Ladder

Mudkip takes the top two spots, but No. 1 is in another stratosphere. The 2015 Pokémon Japanese XY Promo Art Academy Mudkip #XY-P, featuring artwork by Daisuke Ochiai, graded PSA 10, sold for an incredible $3.72 million through Fanatics Premier on Sept. 25.

The card has an origin story unlike almost anything collectors can pull from a pack. Ochiai's artwork was selected as one of the winning designs in the Pokémon Art Academy Competition, with the cards distributed in extremely limited quantities rather than through a traditional Pokémon product.

The spectacular sale puts Mudkip alongside some of the hobby's most valuable characters.

Another Massive Week for TCG Sales

After Pikachu dominated last week's $11.3 million Top 5, this week's list looks remarkably different. No Pikachu. No Charizard. Instead, Mudkip took the top two spots, while Garchomp, Ampharos, and Latias helped Pokémon sweep the entire countdown. Combined, the five cards sold for $6,696,000, giving the TCG market another massive week.

For now, collectors keep raising the bar. And increasingly, it's not just the hobby's most obvious characters doing it.