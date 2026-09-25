Cooper Flagg's Rookie Debut Patch Card Sells for Astonishing Price Top 5 All-Time

The Rookie Debut Patch autographed card of Cooper Flagg, which could be the most important card of his career, sold for an astonishing $8.04 million.



Bidding started on September 10, exactly one month after the redemption for the card was pulled, and was already over $2 million two days before the end of the auction. Fanatics Collect carried the auction.

Bidding Hit $1 Million Early On In the Auction

Right off the start, this card recieved a million dollar bid. According to information posted to their social media channels, after just 49 minutes the card hit the milestone of $1 million. While it was widely expected to go for seven figures, it's pretty incredible for it to get there less than an hour after the auction had started.

Breaker Pulled the 1-of-1 on Live Stream

Cooper Flagg's Rookie Debut Patch autographed card | Topp

The story of the Cooper Flagg rookie debut patch autograph started with a breaker's live stream. On August 10, 2026, Rhody Breakers were on live stream when the redemption for the illustrious card was unveiled.

The owner of the card bought into a break, and paid $515 for the Mavericks spot. And just one box into the break, the life-changing card was pulled. What started out as a three figure purchase is going to turn into a seven-figure (or more) payout.

Flagg's Card Had Already Passed the Paul Skenes Rookie Debut Patch Sale

The Rookie Debut Patch autographed card of Paul Skenes, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | PSA

Almost immediately, speculation on the sale of Flagg's rookie debut patch auto card was being compared to the same of Paul Skenes. How high could Flagg's card go? Would it pass the $1.11 million mark of Paul Skenes? Clearly, we already had that answer, with time left to spare.

Fanatics Collect also carried the Paul Skenes card at auction, it was sold to Dick's Sporting Goods in Pennsylvania. The card is on display on at the Dick's House of Sport location in Ross Park Mall in suburban Pittsburgh.

Flagg's Card Now In the Top 5 of All-time Sports Card Sales

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speculation is what it is, just speculation. And there really is no mechanism for figuring out where an auction will finish at.

But now that the auction is over, we know exactly where this sale sit in the history books. According to multiple sources, Flagg's $8.04 million sale now sits at the No. 3 highest sports card sale of all time. It sits just ahead of the 1909 T206 Honus Wagner (that sold for $7.25 million on August 3, 2022) and behind the sale of a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie (that sold for $12.6 million on August 28, 2022).

Clearly, though, the buyer and Fanatics Collect timed it right. The card market is strong right now, and we are on the verge of teams hitting the court for NBA training camps.

The auction entered extended bidding on Thursday, September 24, and sold past midnight on Friday, September 25.

At the time of this writing, it was not known who was the winning bidder.