Dallas Braden's "Most Special" Sports Card
Dallas Braden, a name remembered by all Oakland Athletics fans for his perfect game that took place on Mother's Day, is also a lifelong sports card collector. One of Braden's earliest memories tied to sports card was shared with his mother as a young boy, recently shared on an episode of The Card Life
My mom used to work at the complex that we lived at, There was one driveway in one driveway out. One of the better talking to’s I received from my mother when I was a boy, was because one day she peered out from her office and saw me with my Beckett’s sprawled out, and my binders full of cards, in the entrance with a sign that said “baseball cards for sale.” My mom worked hard to earn the money to purchase these baseball cards, and didn’t want to see me selling these cards. She said “What are you doing?!?”- Dallas Braden via Card Life
While Braden had many sports cards that featured him produced over his career, there is one in particular that is the "most special" to him. It goes back to Braden's MLB Debut, recalling the moment, "My grandmother was in attendance. With my mother having passed, not being able to be there in body, the seat next to my grandmother was empty that day."
Years later at an autograph signing, Braden saw a card of his for the first time and said to the fan “Dude I have to have this ticket.” The card that Braden needed for his collection was a 2007 Topps 52 Diamond Debut Tix. This set featured ticket stubs used at the athletes MLB Debuts, cut up, and placed in a card. Where this becomes an unforgettable moment Braden shares,
During an autograph signing, a fan came up, and had this ticket. This ticket had Section 31, Row C, Seat 2 and I knew that was right next to my grandmother’s game ticket. That’s one of the cooler things that ever happened to me in my life period. Baseball otherwise.- Dallas Braden via Card Life
Braden shared this card's story in a video with PSA in February, 2023 (enclosed below). A more in depth recollection of this moment was shared in the Milwaukee episode of The Card Life. Watch the episode here