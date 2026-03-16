Kimi Antonelli 1/1 RPA Sells for an Astonishing $111,000 and Historic First Win

With his victory this weekend at the Hieneken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, Kimi Antonelli became the second youngest Formula 1 driver ever to win a race. At just 19 years old, the Mercedes Team driver is already making history, and his early-season performance is quickly capturing the attention of both F1 fans and collectors.

Antonelli's Historic Start to the 2026 F1 Season

Antonelli's win, combined with another podium finish in the first two races of the 2026 F1 season, signals that the young Italian driver could be poised for a breakout year. Strong early results in the F1 season often result in increased hobby attention, and collectors are already beginning to view Anotelli as one of the sport's newest young stars.



That excitement recently showed up in the card market with a Headline making a 6-figure sale. The Kimi Antonelli 1/1 Topps Dynasty Rookie Patch Auto sold at auction for an astonishing $111,000, marking one of the most notable F1 card sales of the year so far.

Kimi Antonelli 2025 Topps Dynasty F1 Race-Used Rookie Patch Auto RPA 1/1 | Card Ladder

Why Topps Dynasty RPA 1/1 Is a True F1 Grail

Topps Dynasty F1 is widely regarded as one of the most stunning high-end trading card products in the hobby. Each card is crafted with premium materials and limited production, featuring on-card autographs and race-used memorabilia from F1's biggest stars, past and present. The combination of elegant design and extremely low print runs has helped establish the product as a cornerstone for serious F1 collectors and investors.



Antonelli's card checks every possible box collectors look for in a grail piece. It's a true rookie card, includes an on-card autograph, and features a jumbo race-used patch from the driver's gear. Most importantly, it is a one-of-one, meaning it is the only version of the card in existence. These elements together create the perfect storm for high-end collector demand.

Collector's Are Taking Notice of F1's Newest Young Star

2024 Topps Chrome F1 Kimi Antonelli Refractor PSA 10 | Card Ladder

The timing of the sale of this rare Antonelli 1/1 has also added excitement. The card changed hands just as Antonelli secured his 1st F1 victory, creating a powerful moment when on-track performance and momentum align.



While the F1 season is still in its earliest stages, the first two races suggest Mercedes may have a serious contender on its hands. Antonelli and his teammate George Russell finished 1st and 2nd this weekend at the Heinken Chinese Grand Prix, an early sign that the team could be competing for a championship this season.

For collectors, moments like this often signal the begining of a major hobby run. If Antonelli continues to build on his early success, his rookie cards, especially elite pieces like the Topps Dynasty RPA 1/1, could become cornerstones for F1 fans for years to come.