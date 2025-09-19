Dominik Mysterio capturing the AAA Mega Title earns Topps Now Card

WWE’s foremost nepo baby Dirty Dominik Mysterio continues to make history in WWE. This time, Mysterio did so in Mexico. Since the announcement of the sale of Mexican wrestling federation AAA to the WWE, both promotions have continued to hold joint Worlds Collide events with the luchadore stars of AAA clashing with established WWE talent.

The most recent event featured a main event with WWE Intercontinental Champion (IC) Dominik Mysterio taking on AAA’s El Hijo Del Vikingo for the AAA mega title. After a back and forth bout featuring interference from both the Judgement Day and others, Mysterio captured the AAA title becoming the first wrestler to hold titles in both promotions. To celebrate that historic moment, Topps released a limited edition Topps Now card.

Dominik Mysterio Topps Now base card | topps.com

The card itself features Domnik raising the title IC belt high above his head while his father and storyline nemesis Rey Mysterio places the AAA title around his waist. The set will include the standard short print foilfractors numbered from gold out of 50 to the 1/1 foilfractor. The set will also feature 16 total autographs numbered to 10, 5, and a 1/1 foilfractor featuring the inscription “Dirty Double Champ.”

Dominik Mysterio Topps Now 1/1foilfractor card featuring "Dirty Double Champ" inscription | Topps.com

Mysterio continues to be one of the stars in WWE that fans and collectors love to hate. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Topps Now short prints from this set having a strong market especially as Mysterio continues to rise up the ranks of WWE. While it might have seemed unlikely when Mysterio first debuted, his popularity should have him in the WWE world title picture soon, something that fans and collectors will certainly be looking forward to.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: