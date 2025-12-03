5 Must-Have Derek Jeter cards under $200

When legendary broadcaster John Madden watched Derek Jeter make his iconic flip play in the 2001 playoffs, he summed up the Yankee captain in one unforgettable line:

“Derek Jeter is the kind of guy you pick first and decide what you’re playing next.”

That quote stuck with former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who during a recent football broadcast recalled how he and Madden once drafted fantasy “all-sport” dream teams over dinner. Jeter was at the top of Madden’s list alongside icons like Muhammad Ali, Mickey Mantle, and Lawrence Taylor.

It’s a story that captures why Jeter is the ultimate guy you want on your side, no matter what game you're playing. It also explains why Jeter is still so popular to this day, especially among baseball card collectors.

Derek Jeter walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 | Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While many of Jeter's cards demand a premium, some of his classic cards can be found at surprisingly affordable prices. Here are five affordable Derek Jeter cards under $200 that every fan can add to their collection.

5. 1993 Topps Gold Derek Jeter #98 PSA 9

Recently Sold For: $115

Why This Card is a Bargain: This is one of the original Topps Gold parallels, as Topps first introduced the now-classic gold parallel design in 1992. Any baseball card collector from the 1990s will instantly recognize the nostalgic Jeter image from Topps’ flagship set. A PSA 10 (population 445) copy of this card sells for $2,000, making this PSA 9 a great value buy.

4. 1996 Select Certified Edition Derek Jeter #100 PSA 9

Recently Sold For: $80

Why This Card is a Bargain: This card captures Jeter right as he was becoming a household name. 1996 was the year Jeter won Rookie of the Year and helped lead the Yankees to a World Series.

The Select Certified insert, produced by Pinnacle, was one of the most premium and innovative brands of the 1990s. This is one of the earliest "numbered" cards, as only 1,800 of this card exist. A PSA 10 version of this card sells for $1,100, and a PSA 10 of the iconic Gold version of this card sells for over 200K.

3. 2015 Topps Chrome Blue Refractor #1 Derek Jeter /150 PSA 9

Recently Sold For: $200

Why This Card is a Bargain: This card immortalizes one of the most iconic moments of Jeter’s career. It shows Jeter celebrating after his emotional, storybook walk-off single in his final game at Yankee Stadium. The Blue Refractor, limited to 150 copies, pairs perfectly with the Yankees’ colors for a true "color match."

2. 1997 Flair Showcase Hot Gloves Derek Jeter #6 PSA 8

Recently Sold For: $115

Why This Card is a Bargain: The Hot Gloves inserts from 1997 Flair Showcase are one of the most creative, iconic, and recognizable designs of the 1990s. This card, like most die cuts, is extremely condition sensitive since the intricate edges make it tough to find in high grade. Only nine PSA 10 copies exist, with gem mint examples selling for over $1,600. That makes a PSA 8 an excellent value play for collectors, offering the similar eye appeal at a fraction of the price.

1. 1993 SP Derek Jeter #279 PSA 7

Recently Sold For: $152

Why This Card is a Bargain: If you're going to buy one Derek Jeter card, this is the one to get. It is one of the most iconic baseball cards of all-time and Jeter's signature rookie card. Collectors interested in this one should highest graded copy they could afford, but a PSA 7 is a great choice for the budget consious collector.

PSA 7 has excellent eye appeal but won’t break the bank. A PSA 8 version typically sells for around $325, while the price jumps to about $4,400 in a PSA 9. A PSA 10 copy of this card recently sold for an astonishing $340,000, showing just how important condition is with this iconic rookie.

