One of the greatest pitchers of all-time has announced his retirement.

At the end of this season, and 18 years in the big leagues, Clayton Kershaw will hang up his cleats.

While one 3x Cy Young award winner announced his retirement, another 3x Cy Young award winner announced he wants to pitch in 2026.

This all-time great is Justin Verlander.

As collectors, we tend to take for granted players who were once great. Players that are hanging on to the last few years, maybe trying to win a championship, or playing for the love of the game. As collectors, we always forget about their cards, or say we will pick up “X” card at a later date, and that time typically passes.

And then the inevitable happens, they retire.

When this happens, news breaks, stories are written about their greatness, and nostalgia kicks in. This is when collectors hit e-Bay, trying to score that rookie, that autograph, that piece of memorabilia, and start to overpay for the hype.

I am hear to advise to buy while the water is warm.

There is no guarantees that Justin Verlander will pitch next year, but I can pretty much guarantee you he will be a 1st ballot hall of famer. Verlander has finished in the Top 5 for the Cy Young award an astonishing 9 times, winning it 3 times. His first Cy Young came in 2011, when he finished with a record of 24-5, and a 2.40 ERA. He would also take home the league MVP as well. What is equally amazing, is that he won his 3rd Cy Young 12 years later at 39 years old. He would finish the year 18-4 with a miniscule 1.75 ERA.

This 2x champion wont be around forever, and the price to pay now, and hold, most likely will pay off in the future.

Here are a couple of his rookies to look into:

2005 Topps #677 Draft Pick

One of his most popular cards to obtain, showcasing his enthusiastic smile, this PSA 10 card typically runs between $145-$170.

2006 Topps Rookie Card

His first card with the "Rookie Card" emblem, this card is reasonable at the $65-$75 price tag.

2005 Bowman Draft Picks Bowman Chrome

A very popular card amongst Verlander collectors. This card can be had for around $150.

Whether Verlander is your guy, or there is another all-time great on your list to buy, consider buying before the retirement hype hits.

