Paul Skenes signs exclusive memorabilia contract with Fanatics

Earlier this week Fanatics announced that Paul Skenes had signed an exclusive contract with Fanatics. As part of the new agreement, Fanatics becomes the sole distributor of officially licensed merchandise and memorabilia including autographed baseballs, jerseys, hats, photos as well as game used equipment and other memorabilia.

Signing Skenes continues a trend of exclusivity agreements that Fanatics has with popular elite athletes including Victor Wembanyama, Sabrina Ionescu, Tom Brady, Aaron Judge, and Jayson Tatum. Skenes merchandise will be sold by Fanatics Authentic, its memorabilia and collectibles division.

Paul Skenes Fanatics Emanate autograph. Fanatics signing Skenes to an exclusive contract ensures he will continue to appear in Fanatics exclusive products like Emanate. | https://130point.com/cards/

From a hobby standpoint, signing Paul Skenes to an exclusive contract makes a lot of sense for Fanatics. Signing this contract ensures that the popular Skenes autographs will continue to appear in Fanatics products like Emanate and Under Wraps. Also, the two time All Star and frontrunner for the National League Rookie of the Year award has a robust hobby market, one that rivals multi-time MVP and megastar Shohei Ohtani. Should Skenes win the Cy Young award, that market would only grow.

Sep 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) stands for the national anthem | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Another potential benefit of his exclusive partnership with Fanatics would be his presence for autograph signings and meet and greets at Fanatics sponsored events. Although it would be difficult for Skenes to appear at Fanatics signature Fanatics Fest event as it is during the baseball season, should the Pirates be in New York during that weekend it would open up the possibility of a Skenes appearance.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: