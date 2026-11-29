There’s no doubt that Topps Chrome Formula 1 cards are taking the hobby by storm and have been for quite some time. With that said, the 2025 Topps Chrome Formula 1 “The Grid” Superfractor 1/1 of Kimi Antonelli (one of the sport’s hottest drivers) captures not only his debut season with Mercedes but also the massive interest of collectors all across the globe. From a hobby perspective, the timing is part of the appeal, especially since every qualifying session and subsequent Grand Prix offers fans and collectors an intriguing look at how well the young Italian has been adapting to the world of F1.

2025 Topps Chrome - Kimi Antonelli - "The Grid" Superfractor 1/1 PSA 8 | https://www.psacard.com/cert/181673873/psa

In the wake of how well Kimi Antonelli has been adapting to the world of Formula 1, I wanted to take a closer look at why his 2025 Topps Chrome Formula 1 “The Grid” Superfractor 1/1 is capturing significant hobby interest as it's currently up for auction at Goldin (the auction ends on December 12).

Kimi Antonelli's Superfractor - A Highly Sought After Parallel

When we think of some of the most coveted cards throughout the F1 hobby, and especially those that have hit record sale after record sale, there's no doubt that low-numbered parallels and rookie patch autographs of the biggest drivers come to mind. However, there's a certain level of appeal when it comes to superfractors, and especially the superfractors of rookies like Kimi Antonelli (who some have even gone so far as to call him a generational talent). In the wake of his recent successes (nine wins in 2026 en route to the 2026 Driver's Championship), this card is sure to attract that exact niche of the marketplace.

Nov 20, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Mercedes AMG driver Kimi Antonelli (12) reacts following qualifying at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who makes up this niche market that I speak of? That would be high-end collectors who are attracted to ultra-rare, higher-graded cornerstones and willing to pay serious coin to acquire such cards. With that said, the 2025 Topps Chrome Formula 1 “The Grid” Superfractor 1/1 graded a PSA 8, certainly fits the mold, and its current bid (with two weeks to go) sits at $24,000 with nowhere to go but significantly higher.

What Can We Expect The Card To Sell For?

2025 Topps Chrome - F1 - Kimi Antonelli - Superfractor Autograph 1/1 PSA 10 | https://www.psacard.com/cert/149549417/psa

Although this is an incredibly appealing superfractor to add to any F1 collection, and especially one that is centered around some of the biggest names in the sport, it probably wouldn't sell anywhere near as high as Kimi Antonelli's all-time highest-selling card, which was his 2025 Topps Chrome Superfractor Auto PSA 10 (1/1) that sold for $878,400 back on October 18.

With that said, I still think there's a chance for this card to settle somewhere between $100,000 - $150,000 given its fairly high PSA Grade and ultra-scarcity (it is a 1/1 after all).