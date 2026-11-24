Author's Note: For the purposes of this article, Card Ladder was used, and cards featuring only Tarik Skubal were taken into account when listing top sales.

Setting the mark for a pitcher's contract, Tarik Skubal and the New York Mets agreed Sunday, November 22 on a massive, 9-year, $450 million contract. It's the second mega deal for the Mets in the last three years, after signing Juan Soto to a 15-year, $750 million deal in 2025.

Skubal was drafted in 2018 and we first saw him on a card in 2020 with his Bowman 1st, with his first rookie card coming in 2021. And since his meteoric rise with his first Cy Young in 2024, he's had some amazing card sales. Here are a look at the top five all-time, according to Card Ladder.

No. 5 | 2026 Topps Chrome Gold Logoman Cy Young Award Redemption

2026 Topps Chrome redemption for Tarik Skubal's Logoman patch card from his 2025 Cy Young season. | Card Ladder

The fifth-highest Tarik Skubal sale is a redemption. But the redemption is for a patch card featuring a patch he wore during the 2025 season as the reigning Cy Young Award winner. This piece came out of 2026 Topps Chrome.

According to Card Ladder, this card was auctioned off, though it doesn't list who carried out the auction. The sale ended on August 2, 2026, and went for $12,600. Card Ladder lists a current value of more than $17,000.

No. 4 | 2020 Bowman Chrome Red Refractor Autograph #3/5

Tarik Skubal's 2020 Bowman Chrome, red refractor autograph, numbered three-of-five, and graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder

Next is the first autograph and the first actual card on the list. Skubal's 2020 Bowman Chrome 1st red refractor, numbered three-of-five and graded a PSA GEM MT 10, is his fourth-highest sale. The card features a young Skubal mid-windup. The ink is blue and sits just above his name, position, and team logo.

This card sold via auction and went for a grand total of $15,100.99. Like the above card, Card Ladder does not list who carried the auction that ended on August 19, 2026. Card Ladder lists a current value of this one close to the sale price, at $15,290.

No. 3 | 2020 Bowman Chrome Padparadscha 1-of-1 Autograph

Tarik Skubal's 2020 Bowman Chrome, Padparadscha 1-of-1 autograph, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder

The first one-of-one on the list is Skubal's third-highest card sale on Card Ladder. His 2020 Bowman Chrome 1st Papadascha one-of-one autograph, graded a PSA GEM MT 10, garnered another five figures on a best-offer-received sale.

The sale was made through eBay. Listed at $25,000, the seller ultimately accepted an offer of $18,000 on September 15, 2026. While the sale was just a few months ago, according to Card Ladder, it has lost a little value. Card Ladder currently values this card at $17,700.

No. 2 | 2024 Topps Chrome Gold Logoman Redemption

2025 Topps Chrome redemption card for Tarik Skubal's Gold Logoman Patch Card, numbered to just four, featuring the gold patch from his 2024 Cy Young season | Card Ladder

First runner-up on the list of Skubal sales is another redemption. His 2025 Topps Chrome Gold Logoman patch card redemption features a card with the gold patch on his jersey from another Cy Young season. The card is serial-numbered to just four.

According to Card Ladder, this card sold for $18,300. It was sold via auction with Fanatics Collect; it garnered 58 bids before ending on January 22, 2026. Card Ladder now lists the value of this card at an incredible $29,762.44

No. 1 | 2024 Topps Chrome Gold Logoman Redemption

2025 Topps Chrome redemption card for Tarik Skubal's Gold Logoman Patch Card, numbered to just four, featuring a gold patch from his 2024 Cy Young season. | Card Ladder

No, you're not seeing double. The highest sale of a Tarik Skubal-only card is the same as his second-highest sale. Which kind of makes sense. Both cards are numbered out of just four, so not a whole lot of them out on the open market. It would be reasonable to assume they would sell for similar comps. Although this one went for a little more, and maybe that's because of the timing.

This particular card sold on August 28, 2026, about seven months after the No. 2 card on the list. This one went for $18,600 on Fanatics Collect. It took just 19 bids to get to that number. It would be natural to assume the first and second highest selling card are the same. But if you look close, you can see the blemishes on each redemption do not match up.

What Will His First Mets Auto Sell For

Sep 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the impending lockout on the horizon, it remains to be seen when we will get a product with Skubal in his New York Mets uniform. It's also hard to gauge because typically a player's card is most valuable when that player is in his original team's uniform.

Regardless, it will be interesting to watch the market after a new Collective Bargaining Agreement is signed and we see Skubal on cardboard in a New York Mets uniform.