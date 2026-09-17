Fanatics Collectibles to Open Second Global Flagship Store in Paris

Fanatics Collectibles will open its first store in continental Europe this October, located at Rue Saint-Lazare in Paris, building on the standout success of its debut flagship on London's Regent Street. The new store brings a scale of experience rarely seen in collecting to one of Europe's most passionate sporting cities, combining exclusive Paris releases, live events and community programming in a single destination.

The store, which will open on October 23rd, will stock official trading cards across some of the biggest names in sport, including Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League, Formula 1, NBA, NFL and MLB, as well as entertainment, including Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, alongside stickers and memorabilia. It will give collectors direct access to the clubs, leagues and athletes they love, the same approach that has driven strong demand at the company's London flagship.

Expansion Plans in Europe

Planned Fanatics Collectibles Store in Paris, France | Fanatics Collectibles

Since opening in April 2025, the Regent Street store in London has welcomed more than one million visitors, with footfall reaching as high as 20,000 people in a single week, and has quickly established itself as one of the busiest specialty retail destinations in the city, drawing collectors from across the globe for its trading card releases, live events and in-store community.

The success of the London store is now shaping the approach for Paris, where Fanatics Collectibles sees an equally significant opportunity, supported by strong growth in its French business, with sales up 55% in the country in 2025.

What Fanatics is Saying About the New Store

"What we saw in London wasn't just people buying cards; it was collectors building a community around something they love. Paris felt like the natural next step after that response, and France is one of the most exciting markets in Europe for us right now," said David Leiner, President, Trading Cards, Fanatics Collectibles.

"We're not looking to change what's already working for collectors here; we want to add something new to it: a space built around trading cards, community, product, and the moments that make collecting special. Whether you've been collecting for years or you're just starting out, we want this store to feel like it belongs to you.”

The new Paris store will offer 5,500 square feet of retail space, matching the footprint of the London flagship. Trading cards will sit at the heart of the store, alongside stickers, memorabilia, singles, and supplies for collectors. The in-store experience, from live events to breaking sessions, is designed to give collectors a level of access and engagement not typically found in the hobby.

The store at Rue Saint-Lazare will hold one of the largest trading card selections in Europe, with live breaking events and exclusive Paris releases available to collectors, and will open on October 23rd.