Topps NFL Living Set Debuts With Limited Edition Tom Brady Card

Within the hobby, one of the most collectible names when it comes to football is Tom Brady. His cards have steadily risen in value over the past couple of years, and his future Hall of Fame induction may only increase his card values further. Recently, Topps announced the debut of the NFL Living Set, which started the same day the regular season kicked off. Tom Brady was revealed as the subject of the first card in the set, an iconic honor.

Tom Brady acknowledges his fans during a halftime celebration and the announcement of his induction in the the Patriots Hall of Fame. The New England Patriots host the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener at Gillette Stadium on Sept 10, 2023. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here is a look at the limited edition card and how the NFL Living Set works for those who are not aware of it.

How the NFL Living Set Works

The Topps NFL Living Set releases weekly on the Topps website. Each Wednesday, a brand-new card of a new player is released. Part of the appeal for collectors is that it could be anyone - past or present. The cards are printed on a vintage stock, which makes sense given they are modeled after the 1956 Topps Football design. The team logo appears in the top right of the card, with player information in a rectangle in the center. The cards are portrait style, which is consistent with the 1956 design. Both the NBA and MLB have Living Sets as well.

2026 Topps NFL Living Set Tom Brady Base Card | Topps

Collectors should know that cards are only released while the season and playoffs are ongoing, so no new cards come out during the offseason. But the set continues where it left off when the new season begins.

Collectors Can Chase After Base Versions and Parallels of the Card

Collectors who want the Tom Brady NFL Living Set card can find both base versions of the card and parallels randomly inserted into orders. Hobbyists can find background variations, which feature a solid background instead of a crowd. Additionally, you can also find a Chrome Refractor and Superfractor. Given that these cards are printed to order, the more purchased does mean tougher odds of a parallel. Collectors have until Wednesday, September 16th at 2 PM EST to purchase copies of the card. After that, a new card will go on sale.

2026 Topps NFL Living Set Tom Brady Superfractor | Topps

The debut of the Topps NFL Living Set has collectors excited not only for the NFL season, but for a new set to collect. Tom Brady looks to be an excellent choice to kick off the set, and it would not be shocking to see a high print run of this card. As the Living Set continues, collectors should stay tuned to see who is included, with both past and present players sure to make an appearance.