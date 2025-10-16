Fanatics introduces Fanatics ONE Icon Series

Fanatics is continuing its commitment to providing fans with top tier sports experiences.

Following the founding of Fanatics ONE, a loyalty program to reward true fandom, the company is rolling out the Fanatics ONE Icon Series. Within this program, fans can earn exclusive experiences where they can get even closer to the players they admire.

Fanatics ONE Icon Series | Fanatics

On October 16, Fanatics kicks off the program with its first experiences:

A private meet-and-greet with New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns at the NBA Store in NYC on October 23, where one lucky fan will get to raid his insane trading card collection. This exciting moment coincides with the celebration of Fanatics returning as the official trading card partner of the NBA.

Attend the 2025 NFL Madrid Game on November 16 as the personal guest of Commander star QB Jayden Daniels, which includes a personal meet-and-greet.

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris bought the Jayden Daniels Prizm Black Finite 1/1 for $500,000. This makes it the most expensive Jayden Daniels card sale ever. 🤯



Rothcards, the previous owner of the card, agreed to the deal during Trade Night at Fanatics Fest, also… pic.twitter.com/Cq2VrfZe5E — Fanatics Collect (@FanaticsCollect) June 22, 2025

In the eyes of Mike Hermalyn, President of Fanatics VIP, he is hoping the program caters more toward what the true sports fan desires in an experience.

"I think if you zoom out, people are looking for more experiences versus transactions. I think about it like what would be on your holiday list? It's probably not an item, it's some sort of experience," said Hermalyn. "We're uniquely positioned to bring a fan closer to an athlete, but more importantly in a really differentiated way. There's plenty of other brands or companies that talk about getting close to athletes. Nobody could do it like we do it."

Sep 23, 2025; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The first two experiences are currently live on the Fanatics ONE shop. Each person can enter into the sweepstakes for each experience up to ten times and entries into the sweepstakes are converted for $1 of FanCash. FanCash can be used across the Fanatics website for items such as memorabilia, sports cards and more.

With the program, Hermalyn hopes that it ties together the various ways someone may interact with the Fanatics brand across all of the services the company offers.

“What’s great and interesting about Fanatics ONE is loyalty to us could be somebody that buys new Giants gear once a month. That could be somebody that buys the new Giants gear, but then also will test out the Disney product because he has an 8-year-old and 5-year-old daughter," said Hermalyn. "It could be the person that messes around with the casino on the weekend. It's anybody that's a customer of ours. It allows somebody to experience what it means to be part of Fanatics ONE."

Fanatics Fest is back July 16 - 19 so @KarlTowns held a signing on the streets of New York to let fans know.



When this fan found out the dates, he had to invite KAT to the party 🎂 pic.twitter.com/XKXpJJBNCg — Fanatics (@Fanatics) October 10, 2025

The company plans to introduce more experiences monthly that coincide with some of the top sports moments and athletes across a variety of sports. As the program launches and brings in more experiences for Fanatics customers, Hermalyn hopes it introduces the company to more people and what it represents at its core.

“With my job with Fanatics ONE, I'm in the core memory business. That is what loyalty means here." said Hermalyn.

For more info, visit the Fanatics ONE website or the Fanatics app, then to the Fanatics ONE shop within the app.

