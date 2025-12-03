Shohei Ohtani shatters eBay monthly card sales record in October

Following a thrilling World Series triumph for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani also surged in sales in October. According to Gem Rate, Ohtani was already the second-most-sold player on eBay this year, trailing only Michael Jordan month to month.

October eBay sales accounted for three of the four biggest month-over-month gains so far this year



— Spending on Shohei Ohtani rose by $6.41 million in October vs September.

— Spending on Victor Wembanyama rose by $2.95 million in October vs September.

— Spending on Drake Maye… pic.twitter.com/oZ4XB6waVr — GemRate (@gemrate) November 11, 2025

But in October, Ohtani surged past Jordan, accounting for $10.9 million in sales while Jordan accounted for $7.02 million. Not only did Ohtani nearly account for $11 million in sales in October, but he was also the first to surpass $9 million in a single month this year.

Gem Rate also noted that spending on Ohtani rose by $6.41 million in October compared to September. According to Gem Rate, "All data is sourced via eBay; only singles are included; data does not include lots, sets, packs, wax, etc."

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with champagne in the locker room after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Besides Jordan and Ohtani, the next-highest sales months came from Victor Wembanyama, who had $4.6 million in eBay sales in October, and Jayden Daniels, who had $4.25 million in sales in January. As for total eBay sales this year through October, Jordan had $56.6 million, Ohtani had $43.8 million, Daniels had $26.3 million, Kobe Bryant had $25.5 million, and LeBron James rounded out the Top 5 with $24.1 million in sales.

Gem Rate is expected to release its monthly eBay sales report in early December, and it will be interesting to see if Ohtani's sales continue to surge. Ohtani cards have reached record-breaking prices, including a 2018 Bowman Chrome Gold Refractor Rookie Card, limited to just 50 copies, that sold for $60,000 on Nov. 2.

Fans will get an early glimpse of Ohtani in the 2026 season as he announced he will play for Japan in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, which begins on March 5.

A look back at Shohei Ohtani's #WorldBaseballClassic MVP run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9scVgelM6J — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) November 25, 2025

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES: