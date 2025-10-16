Topps brings its Rookie Debut Patch to the NBA

Topps is officially back in basketball. The brand is bringing one of the most talked-about innovations in modern collecting, the Rookie Debut Patch, from baseball diamonds to NBA hardwood for the first time ever.

After more than 15 years, Topps reclaimed its NBA license this October with the launch of 2025-26 Topps Basketball. The return set will feature current stars like LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama, rising names such as Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, and legends including Magic Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal. But the headline feature isn’t just who’s in the set—it’s what’s on the jerseys.

Collectors are excited for the 2025-26 Topps Basketball release, dropping October 23rd. | Fanatics

The Debut Patch Comes to the Court

Every player suiting up for their debut NBA game this season will have a special patch sewn into their first jersey—a one-of-a-kind piece created just for that moment. After the game, the patch will be carefully removed, authenticated, and signed by the player before being placed into a #1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card in a future Topps release. One patch, one player, one card.

The Topps NBA Rookie Patches that will be a life-changing pull for lucky collectors. | Fanatics

How Baseball Set the Bar

When Topps launched the program in baseball in 2023, it didn’t take long to see what it meant for collectors—and the market. Paul Skenes’ Topps Chrome Update MLB Debut Patch Autograph sold for a staggering $1.11 million through Fanatics Collect earlier this year, setting a modern record for a baseball debut patch card.

Paul Skenes' record-setting Topps MLB Debut Patch Auto | Fanatics

The Orioles' Jackson Holliday’s card followed at $198,000 and Texas rookie Wyatt Langford sold for $183,000. And those weren’t flukes, but proof that collectors were ready to put real money behind licensed cards with authentic, one-game-only provenance.

NBA Rookies to Watch

This year’s NBA freshman class gives the debut patch launch some serious star power. The Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg headlines as the polished No. 1 pick and early Rookie of the Year favorite, while Dylan Harper joins San Antonio for a must-watch team built for highlight reels.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg dunks against the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA preseason game. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Philadelphia’s VJ Edgecombe brings explosive athleticism and flair and the Wizards’ Tre Johnson should see plenty of touches on a rebuilding team. Meanwhile, Utah’s Ace Bailey has already impressed in preseason with his scoring and versatility, making him a likely breakout and one of the most intriguing debut patch chases.

Together, this group combines talent, visibility, and hype—the perfect mix to drive collector buzz from opening night.

A Golden Ticket

But Topps isn’t stopping there. Alongside the Rookie Debut Patches, the company is launching a Gold NBA Logoman Patch program tied directly to the league’s biggest stars. Jerseys worn by the Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year during the 2025–26 season will feature a Gold NBA Logoman emblem, and those patches will later appear on exclusive Topps cards.

Oklahoma guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander during Thunder media day at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That means fans will be chasing gold-patch cards featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (MVP), Stephon Castle (ROY), and Evan Mobley (DPOY)—the three winners of the 2024–25 awards. Between that program and the rookie debut patch chase, Topps is effectively creating an exciting chase of ultra-rare, game-used grails for collectors.

Why It Matters

The Rookie Debut and Gold NBA Logoman Patches bridges everything modern collectors crave: game-used authenticity, extreme scarcity, and a direct emotional tie to a player’s first game. Add in the precedent of seven-figure MLB sales, and it’s easy to imagine the first NBA debut patch selling for record-breaking numbers.

