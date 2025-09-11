Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Thursday Night Football: Snag up to $100 in FanCash if Your TNF Bet Loses
Thursday Night Football features an epic matchup of two unbeaten teams this week. New bettors can claim up to $100 in FanCash by accessing one of the best TNF sportsbook promos.
Just bet on Thursday Night Football, and if your wager loses, you’ll be credited with up to $100 in FanCash that can be used on bonus bets, sports apparel, and more.
Get up to $100 back in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
Thursday Night Football Fanatics Sportsbook promo terms
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is simple. Just sign up, deposit, and place a qualifying wager on Thursday Night Football. If your bet doesn’t win, you can get up to $100 back in FanCash. Key details:
- The offer is open to new users 21 or older in eligible states (New York excluded).
- You must place a minimum $1 wager on any football bet with odds of +300 or higher.
- If your bet loses, you’ll receive a refund in FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100 per game day.
- FanCash from this promotion must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
Additional offers:
- Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash (not available in NY): Deposit and wager $10 every day for five consecutive days, and you’ll instantly receive $50 in FanCash each day, whether you win or lose.
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): Make a bet each day for 10 days and earn up to $100 in FanCash if your bet misses for that day. If you do not bet for a day, you are ineligible to claim that day’s $100.
Since FanCash is only given if your first bet loses, this promotion encourages you to aim higher. Win your wager and pocket the payout, or if it falls short, receive up to $100 back in FanCash.
Get up to $100 back in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
Ongoing promos at Fanatics Sportsbook
Make sure to check out the Fanatics Sportsbook promo page for all the latest offers at the sportsbook.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Thursday Night Football.
How to unlock up to $100 in FanCash
Get started with this Fanatics promo in four easy steps:
- Create an account: Click any link on this page to set up your Fanatics Sportsbook account and verify your identity.
- Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to activate the offer.
- Place a bet: Wager $1 or more on any football market with odds of +300 or higher on Thursday Night Football or any other eligible game.
- Use your bonus: If your bet loses, you’ll receive a refund in FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100. FanCash must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
Our Fanatics Sportsbook review provides an in-depth examination of the betting site.
Claim betting promos from more sportsbooks
Claim thousands more in bonus bets from the sportsbooks below.
Fanatics Sportsbook
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1550
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$100 in FanCash
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$10
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$1
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
Before Oct. 31, 2025
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.