Fernando Mendoza's Early April Sales Indicate Strong Hobby Demand Ahead of NFL Draft

Fernando Mendoza, the anticipated #1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, was a standout college football quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner whose uncanny rise with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2025–2026 made him a "hobby darling" and a premier target for football collectors. His impact is marked by a massive demand for many of his cards, and here's a closer look at some of his highest sales during the first week of April 2026.

#1 - 2025 Bowman U Chrome Sapphire Edition Prospect Autographs Orange /25 (#BCA-FME) PSA 10 - $6,161 (via Goldin)

2025 Bowman U Chrome Sapphire Edition Prospect Autographs Orange /25 (#BCA-FME) | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Fernando%20Mendoza&filters=date%3Agte%3D2026-04-01%3D%3Elte%3D2026-04-07&saleId=goldin-202603-2220-5854-bdbdfaff-0fb0-4184-a6d2-f690766310dc

Anytime we’re discussing ultra-scarce parallels, orange always seems to be the bellwether. With that said, the ultra-low /25 Orange parallel paired with a Gem Mint PSA 10 grade and super-low population of just 2 creates an elite scarcity that is rarely seen throughout the hobby. As Fernando Mendoza trends closer and closer toward becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, this card continues to hold its place among the cornerstones for both Mendoza-based collectors and football collectors in general.

#2 - 2025 Bowman Best U "Best of 2025" Autograph Red Refractor /5 (#FM) PSA 10 - $4,999 (via eBay)

2025 Bowman Best U "Best of 2025" Autograph Red Parallel /5 PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Fernando%20Mendoza&filters=date%3Agte%3D2026-04-01%3D%3Elte%3D2026-04-07&saleId=ebay-267611821744

If we thought that orange parallels and refractors were scarce, red parallels and refractors, even in their raw form, are ultra-scarce. And that’s because these refractors deliver on several fronts, not just because of the ultra-scarcity previously noted. By taking that scarcity, aligning it with the bold burst of red, and coupling that with a super sharp on-card autograph, the level of collector-based desirability only continues to be enhanced. Having been graded a PSA 10, it not only validates the card’s perfection but also designates this card as a cornerstone for the ultimate Fernando Mendoza collector.

#3 - 2025 Bowman U Chrome - Chrome Prospect Autograph Blue Mini Diamond /150 (#FME) PSA 10 - $3,330 (via eBay)

2025 Bowman U Chrome Blue Mini Diamond /150 Autograph PSA 10 | https://app.cardladder.com/sales-history?sort=price&direction=desc&q=Fernando%20Mendoza&filters=date%3Agte%3D2026-04-01%3D%3Elte%3D2026-04-07&saleId=ebay-298172706548

There’s no doubt that the orange and red parallels are the cream of the crop, though their level of scarcity creates a barrier to entry for most collectors. The blue mini diamond parallel offers a slightly more affordable entry for those interested in acquiring Fernando Mendoza PSA 10’s before the draft.

Now that we've examined Fernando Mendoza's highest sales during the first week of April, we must ask ourselves, why should the hobby stock up on Fernando Mendoza cards ahead of the draft and continue to do so after the draft?



The answer is simple: Not only is Mendoza the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick, but he's also exactly what the Raiders need to build around to be a playoff-contending team for years to come. So if any positive on-field progress is made, there's a very good chance Mendoza's ultra-scarce PSA 10 autographs could sell for significantly higher.