Fernando Mendoza Is Already a Star and a Collector of His Own Cards

Bobby Witt Jr., Mike Trout, Giannis Antetokounmpo. All major stars in their respective sports, and all fellow sports card collectors. Now you can add the NFL’s new No. 1 draft pick, Fernando Mendoza, to that list.

Some might think it only adds to the challenge of acquiring a grail card of a projected future star, knowing that the stars themselves might be chasing the same cards. But for those willing to trade a lucky pull for a truly 1/1 experience, consider it an added benefit that money simply cannot buy.

The Story Behind the Fernando Mendoza 1/1 Superfractor

Topps recently asked Mendoza, who was selected No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, if he collected sports cards. Smiling, Mendoza confirmed that he was indeed a collector and shared that his prized card came courtesy of his Indiana teammate, offensive tackle Carter Smith.

Fernando Mendoza reveals that HE OWNS his greatest trading card in existence... 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/jIHlFfbXQn — Topps (@Topps) May 22, 2026

Smith learned that his classmate, Eddie, was a collector and owned one of Mendoza’s best and rarest cards at the time: the 2025 Bowman Chrome University 1/1 SuperFractor, signed by the Indiana quarterback. Smith put the two in contact, and Mendoza acquired the card in exchange for playoff tickets and a jersey.

Given that an unsigned version of the same card, graded BGS 9, sold for $78,000 in January 2026, some might argue that Mendoza got the better end of the deal.

2025 Bowman Chrome University Superfractor Fernando Mendoza #109 /1 BGS 9 (sold via ALT for $78,000) | ALT via Card Ladder

But sometimes it’s not about the money, but about finding the right home for the card, getting something rare in return, and likely making a friend for life who could be a franchise quarterback with a promising future in the NFL.

Fernando Mendoza’s Banner Year at Indiana

Fernando Mendoza capped off a stellar college career by winning the Heisman Trophy and the College Football National Championship, becoming just the 18th player in history to accomplish the feat.

Mendoza’s final game delivered the kind of storybook ending most football players can only dream of, throwing a game-winning touchdown on a fourth-and-12 drive with 9:18 left in the fourth quarter, giving the Hoosiers a victory over Miami and leading the team to an undefeated 16–0 record during the 2025–26 season.

2025 Bowman U Sapphire Chrome Prospect Autographs Padparadscha Fernando Mendoza (sold via Goldin for $59,170) | Goldin via Card Ladder

With 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and only six interceptions in his senior year at Indiana, Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy in a landslide. In addition to the top honor, he also added several other pieces of hardware to his trophy case, including the AP College Football Player of the Year, the Walter Camp Award, the Maxwell Award, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and the Davey O'Brien Award.

Big Bucks for Other Mendoza Cards

While many of Mendoza’s official NFL cards have yet to be released, if he wants to collect his top cards that have sold on the secondary market to date, it’s helpful that he has a four-year contract with nearly $58 million in guaranteed money, because he might need it to acquire them.

In addition to the aforementioned 2025 Bowman SuperFractor that sold for $78,000, he already has several cards that have sold in the mid-five-figure range, including a 2025 Bowman University Sapphire 1/1 Padparadscha Auto that sold for $59,170 at Goldin in May and a 2025 Bowman University Best Prospects 1/1 Rookie Patch Auto that sold for $18,600 via a Fanatics Weekly auction.

2025 Bowman U Best Prospect Superfractor Fernando Mendoza ROOKIE PATCH AUTO DNA 10 1/1 (sold via Fanatics for $18,600) | Fanatics Weekly via Card Ladder

And just like other collectors, Fernando Mendoza may run into fans and collectors who have both the means and the passion to chase his cards. But it’s good to know that some lucky fans might be able to score Raiders tickets, signed jerseys, and other experiences, all courtesy of the quarterback featured on the card.