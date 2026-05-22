It was a relatively slow morning at the shop after we finished shipping on Thursday. This new, relatively cheap box of 2026 Wild Card 5 Card Draw Stacked Deck Jumbo football was staring me in the face. Sticking with their ongoing playing-card-deck theme and long-winded titles, I was game.

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Wild Card 5 Card Draw Stacked Deck Set Details

I'm a sucker for ripping something cheap when I get the urge. Although it's unlicensed, the box boasts potential autograph pulls from Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, 2026 NFL number one overall pick Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, and more. For something in the $70 range, it's worth taking a chance on the lottery ticket of pulling one of those cards.

Each box offers four Clearview cards, serial-numbered to five or fewer, and one SSP Jackpot pack, which holds a shiny, new one-of-one card. All cards come encased in either a snap-tight or a sealed Wild Card stickered One Touch. This product is considered a Jumbo, and at this point, I'm not even sure what that means anymore, since there are 5 cards in the box.

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Upon opening said box, there are two sealed packs/cards on the left. Plus, two sealed packs on the right and a big purple sealed Jackpot pack in the center of the box. Of course, we are saving our jackpot for last.

The Rip - Wild Card 5 Card Draw Stacked Deck

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Our first card featured Mandarin High School wide receiver, Brysen Wright. At just 14 years old, yes, you read that right, Wright is 6'3", 210 pounds, and might be best known for his video game performance, and circus catches at the NFL Flag Football Championships in Canton, Ohio, that aired on ESPN this past summer. This is an interesting first card to pull, to say the least.

Tony Reid

I was very happy when I ripped my second pack and saw Drew Allar's name on the back of the card. I was even more excited when I flipped it over and saw it was a one-of-one autograph from the former Penn State and now Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. This is a hometown double bonus for us, as we are big Penn State fans and near Steeler Country, too. Being a Penn State grad and a lifelong Steelers fan, my wife would appreciate this card.

Tony Reid

In the next pack I opened, I pulled a Chris Davis numbered out of four. It appears as though the image used was from Davis's iconic Kick 6 in the 2013 Iron Bowl. When with one second left on the clock and the score tied at 28, Alabama's kicker missed a 57-yard game winning field goal attempt, which was caught by Davis and returned 109 yards to the house for the game winning TD. Davis went undrafted in the 2014 NFL draft, and after spending some time with the 49ers, the corner was out of the league by 2016. Why Davis is in this product, I will never know. I have no idea what's going on here anymore.

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The next card I pulled was a king of clubs, a one-of-one pre-rookie card of Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown. Brown played sparingly at USC for two years before he transferred to ASU, where he rushed for over 1,100 yards and four touchdowns last year. Now a senior, Brown transferred to his third school, the University of Texas, and is suiting up for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns in 2026.

Now, onto my Jackpot pack, which, by definition, is the top prize in a game or contest. It's typically a large fund of money accumulated from unwon prizes. We'll see if that holds true.

Tony Reid

I was pleasantly surprised when I ripped into my jackpot pack to find a red jack of clubs, one-of-one of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. I was even more impressed when I saw it was a Back-to-Back card. I flipped it over and saw South Carolina Gamecocks star quarterback LaNorris Sellers featured.

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I've seen Dante Moore play in person, and he is an elite talent, to say the least, and a more-than-worthy Heisman candidate. Sellers is an absolute stud leading the charge as one of the top 10 QBs in college as the key cog in South Carolina's 2026 game plan.

Tony Reid

Final Thoughts

Pulling a one-of-one, Back-to-Back Dual Pre Rookie Card of arguably the two best quarterbacks in college football is definitely a solid way to end this box. Truth be told, I was happy with what I pulled from this relatively inexpensive, unlicensed product.