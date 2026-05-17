The 1st Bowman cards have been a staple for the hobby, but Bowman has added more cards to chase to increase the appeal. Here are two Super Short Print (SSP) inserts that will be talked about in the hobby for a long time.

Crystallized Super Short Print (SSP)

The Crystallized SSP was introduced to the hobby in 2025 with Bowman Baseball. The artwork on the card resembles a gemstone or crystal-like image with the player highlighted, and the odds of pulling one from a baseball hobby box are 1 in every 865 packs. The 2025 baseball checklist includes 15 prospects like James Woods and Jesus Made. The 2026 odds became a whole lot tougher as well, 1 in every 6,691 hobby packs with 20 cards in the checklist, and adding superstars like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, along with this year's prospects.

The odds of pulling an NBA player out of the 2025-26 Bowman are 1 in every 1,346 packs, and a college player 1 in every 2,691 packs. The NBA checklist contains 10 cards with rookies like Cooper Flagg and superstars like Stephen Curry. The college players have a checklist of five cards, which include women's and men's cards.

The Crystallized cards also come serially numbered, where the color of the gemstone changes depending on the serial number, and the odds of pulling get harder.

Ace Bailey Superfractor 1/1

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Ace Bailey's Crystallized Superfractor is the highest sale at $12,500 on Apr 30th, 2026. Ace is a rookie in the NBA and is the future of the Utah Jazz. He played in all 72 games this season and averaged 13.8 points along with 4.2 rebounds per game.

Victor Wembanyama Gold Refractor /50

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Victor Wembanyama is living up to his hype, being the first pick in the 2024 NBA draft. He has led the Spurs to the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder. The Gold Refractor sold for $11,000 on Apr 29, 2026, and is the third-highest sale for any Crystallized SSP.

James Wood Superfractor 1/1

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James Wood was one of the biggest pieces that landed Juan Soto with the San Diego Padres. Wood quickly impressed the Nationals and was called up to the show in 2024. He had a solid 2025 season with 31 home runs and drove in 91 runs. He continued those power numbers in the early 2026 season with 12 home runs and 29 runs batted in. His Superfractor Crystalized SSP is the highest-selling baseball SSP; it sold for $6,200 in 2025.

Anime Super Short Print (SSP)

Anime cards were introduced by Topps in 2024 Bowman Baseball and in 2026 moved into Bowman Basketball. The design combines anime shows with a vintage 1955 TV-themed border. The odds have been very different throughout the years; in 2024, 1 in every 289 hobby packs; in 2025, 1 in every 1,934; and in 2026, 1 in every 1,664 packs. These SSPs also come serially numbered, and those odds are even tougher.

2025 Shohei Ohtani Kanji Variation

PSA

Japanese players have made a huge impact in MLB for decades. Bowman has created a special SSP card where their name is written in kanji. The checklist in 2025 has four players, and the odds of pulling a Kanji Anime Variation are 1 out of every 451,160 hobby packs. Ohtani's Kanji Anime card, graded a ten by PSA, sold for $40,260 on Sep 7, 2025. This is the highest Anime sale to date.

2024 Shohei Ohtani Red Refractor

PSA

The second-highest sale happened seven months later and was also an Ohtani PSA 10 Red Anime card, but from 2025 and numbered to five. This card sold for $40,000 on Apr 7, 2026. It's no surprise that the top two sales are Ohtani, who is a global superstar. He has won four MVPs, two in the American League and two in the National League.

2025-26 Victor Wembanyama Anime

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The highest sale for an NBA Anime SSP is Victor Wembanyama's, for $13,650 on Apr 26, 2026. Wembanyama is quickly becoming one of the NBA's new faces and is becoming more valuable in the hobby each day.

2026 Bowman Anime World Baseball Classic

Each year, Bowman gets better and better, with the sixth World Baseball Classic (WBC) happening in 2026, Bowman added WBC Anime SSPs to chase. Some of the players include Aaron Judge for Team USA, Shohei Ohtani for Team Japan, and Juan Soto for Team Dominican Republic.