There's no time like the present, and Colt Emerson took that to heart when he made his Major League debut less than three hours after he was told by his coaches he had been called up.

He was notified of his promotion at 1:25 p.m. and immediately got in a car and made the 35-mile drive to Seattle, arriving at 4:20 p.m.

May 17, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners third baseman Colt Emerson (4) returns to first base during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Emerson has a career minor league batting average of .281 with 29 home runs and 154 runs batted in (RBI) across 262 games. At the time of his call-up, Emerson was hitting .255 with seven home runs and 26 RBI. He made his presence known when he smacked a home run for his first career hit in front of friends and family.

Colt Emerson's Debut Patch Card

Along with him for the ride to his first at-bat in the majors was the elusive Rookie Debut Patch that sits on the sleeve of every player on the day they make their Major League Baseball debut. That patch is then removed from the jersey after the game, authenticated, and sent to Fanatics in order to create the 1-of-1 Debut Patch autographed rookie card. Those cards have historically been inserted into Topps Chrome Update every year, raising the desirability of that product.

Aug 22, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Detail view of the MLB debut patch on the sleeve of New York Yankees left fielder Everson Pereira (80) in the dugout before a game against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The value of Emerson's Debut Patch Auto card will depend on his performance on the field. While his prospect performance is factored in, more people are going to pay attention to what he does in the major leagues.

Regardless, these debut patch auto cards of players who get just a cup of coffee in the majors and regularly perform below average still sell for four figures.

Emerson's Highest Selling Card To Date

Colt Emerson's 2023 Bowman Draft Chrome Red Refractor Autograph, numbered to just five and graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladde

Emerson's Bowman 1st comes out of the 2023 Bowman Draft product, which is where his highest-selling card to date came from. The highest-selling card at this point, according to Card Ladder, is his 2023 Bowman Draft Chrome First Autographed Red Refractor, graded PSA GEM MT 10.

The card features Emerson in the middle of a throw from the waist up. He's surrounded by the red border with the blue ink auto in the middle towards the bottom.

According to Card Ladder, this card sold for $14,950 on March 9, 2026. The card was sold via eBay auction and garnered 47 bids.

He won't turn 21 until July, so he's a very young rookie. Time will tell if that nearly $15,000 price tag was a good buy or a bad investment.