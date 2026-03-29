Five Baseball Cards Featuring U.S. Presidents

To date no major league baseball player has ever rose to the position of President of the United States. Still, that doesn't mean a president has never appeared on a baseball card. Now to be clear, baseball card here really does mean baseball card. As far back as the 1800s there have been plenty of U.S. President trading card sets, but such non-sport trading card issues fail to qualify as true baseball cards. For current purposes, the only cards of interest are those that appeared in actual baseball card sets. Confused? Perhaps the remarks of Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart from 1964 will be of service:

I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description, and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it. Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart

2007 Topps Derek Jeter SP

RELATED: Five Iconic Derek Jeter Cards

2007 Topps Derek Jeter SP | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

Pulling a Derek Jeter from a pack of 2007 Topps was cool. But pulling its short-print variation was even cooler, thanks to a couple of Easter eggs. Not only did the card show Mickey Mantle, bat in hand, standing in the Yankees dugout but it also showed President George W. Bush a couple rows back waving to the crowd. Bush, of course, had some pretty good MLB cred even before the card, having owned the Texas Rangers from 1989 to 1998. And of course, who can forget his first-pitch strike in Game 3 of the 2001 World Series, less than two months after 9/11.

2010 Topps Ryan Dempster

2010 Topps Ryan Dempster SP | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

"Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should" may apply to the Abraham Lincoln Easter eggs planted on a handful of Cubs cards in the 2010 Topps set. Why, Topps, why? Then again, maybe Honest Abe himself had the answer: “Towering genius disdains a beaten path. It seeks regions hitherto unexplored.” And yes, spooky president Lincoln cameos most definitely qualify as "regions hitherto unexplored."

2015 Stadium Club Ernie Banks

2015 Stadium Club Ernie Banks | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

In truth, President Barack Obama was a White Sox fan. (No word on whether he still is after the team's wretched 121-loss season in 2024 that also saw the departure of announcer Jason Benetti and stat wiz Chris Kamka.) Still, the 44th president was able to put partisanship aside to honor Chicago Cubs legend Ernie Banks with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013, an act depicted on the shortstop's 2015 Stadium Club card.

2017 Topps NOW Chicago Cubs

2017 Topps NOW Chicago Cubs | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

President Donald Trump is known to have boasted often as to his baseball ability, rating himself as a better prospect out of high school than Willie McCovey. Though the numbers don't appear to back up the president's self-assessment, who among us isn't at least a Hall of Famer in our hearts? At any rate, our 45th and 47th president has made it onto numerous cards including this Topps NOW card memorializing the White House visit of the 2016 World Champion Chicago Cubs.

2022 Topps Stadium Club Chrome Bo Jackson

2022 Topps Stadium Club Chrome Bo Jackson | TCDB.com (click image for source page)

While the standard Stadium Club card of Bo Jackson in 2022 simply showed him holding up his 1989 All-Star Game MVP trophy, the Chrome version included a post-game handshake with none other than former Cubs announcer Ronald Reagan, who by the way was also the 40th U.S. President! A former actor as well, Reagan portrayed Hall of Fame pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander in the 1952 film The Winning Team.