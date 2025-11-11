Five of Bo Jackson's coolest cards for collectors

Bo Jackson is a name that sports fans and collectors remember fondly to this day. He was the first and only player to be an all-star in two different sports. He's a College Football Hall of Famer. He also has some classic cards that collectors still go wild over.

However, he also has some hidden gems and incredible dual/triple/quad autos with other iconic running backs or outfielders. Plus, some an incredible Jackson inserts as well! There's no shortage of awesome cards from one of the most versatile athletes we've ever seen.

2005 Topps All-American College Co-Signers Bo Jackson/Jim Brown Dual Auto /25

As you can see in the cover image, this is one of the coolest dual autos out there. Jackson and Brown are considered two of the greatest running backs ever in college football and are together on this card in their iconic college uniforms. I get that collectors tend to prefer pro uniforms over college, but for a dual auto like this, it would be a college football fan's dream. They are also two of the best two-sport athletes in recent memory. Many may not know this, but Brown was considered one of the better lacrosse players of his generation, too. This sold for $3,660 in May of 2025.

2022 Topps Dynamic Duals Bo Jackson/Deion Sanders Gold 1/1 Dual Auto PSA 9

Bo Jackson/Deion Sanders Dual Auto | CardLadder

The most famous (and best) dual-sport athletes of the modern era of sports. Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders both tried to make football and baseball work and both were dynamic playmakers, so they are a natural fit on a dual autograph together. This last sold in March of 2023 for $3,500 per CardLadder.

1991 Pro Stars Cereal Bo Jackson/Wayne Gretzky/Michael Jordan PSA 10

Bo/Gretzky/MJ | CardLadder

What a trio on this card. Imagine finding a card you could eventually sell for $2000+ in a cereal box. It's just wild, but that's what you have here in this 1991 Pro Stars Cereal Jackson/Gretzky/Jordan PSA 10. An awesome design with three iconic athletes from the 80s/90s. This last sold for $2,499 in August of 2025.

2015 Topps Triple Threads Bo Jackson/Emmitt Smith/Barry Sanders Triple Auto /3

Jackson/Sanders/Smith Triple Auto | CardLadder

The three iconic running backs from the 1980's all on one card. Three Pro Bowlers and historic All-Americans. Two Heisman trophy winners. One card. This last sold in September of 2025 for $5,000.

2007 Upper Deck Exquisite Quad Signatures - Gale Sayers/Bo Jackson/Marshawn Lynch (RC)/Adrian Peterson (RC) /10

Sayers/Jackson/Lynch/Peterson | CardLadder

So, perhaps this one may not fit in with the iconic duals or trios that we've already covered, but it is really cool. All four on-card autos from four of the biggest names we've ever seen at the running back position. Add in that it is a rookie card for Adrian Peterson and Marshawn Lynch, and this is a very, very cool quad auto. This last sold in September 2025 for $4,000.

