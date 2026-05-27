During the peak of the Junk Wax Era in 1989, card companies printed an estimated 81 billion cards per year. Exact production data was kept secret, but hobby experts estimate that sets in the late 1980s produced over four million copies of every single base card. This production was largely driven by nostalgic Baby Boomers who grew into adulthood with disposable income.

Many started buying cards after discovering that the vintage 1950s baseball cards their mothers had thrown away were worth thousands of dollars. The baseball card hobby had transformed from a kids' hobby into a multi-billion-dollar industry. Adults were buying sets like 1989 Topps by the literal pallet.

Despite being one of the most overproduced baseball card sets in history, some sellers list common 1989 Topps cards for thousands of dollars by labeling tiny print defects as ‘rare errors.’ Most of these 'errors' are simply random print flaws and are normal for a late 1980s card. Jose Canseco does not have a 1989 Topps error card recognized by PSA or any other major grading company. | eBay

The 1989 Topps set is one of the five most overproduced baseball card sets in history. It reached this status even though the era's hottest rookie, Ken Griffey Jr., was excluded from the original 1989 set. Because he had not yet played a Major League game when the checklist was finalized in late 1988, Topps had to include him in their Topps Traded (update) factory set instead.

Besides standard 1989 Topps cards, Topps also released premium Tiffany factory sets printed on glossy cardstock with far smaller production runs. Hobby experts estimate that 25,000 Tiffany factory sets and just 15,000 Tiffany Traded sets were produced, making them much rarer than standard 1989 Topps cards. (These two Tiffany sets sold for $2,196 in 2024) | Card Ladder

Besides the standard Topps flagship and the Traded sets, Topps released six other sets in 1989 (Topps Tiffany, Topps Traded Tiffany, Topps Big, Topps Heads Up!, Topps Stickers, and Topps Double Headers). This mass production was fueled by one of the greatest rookie classes in baseball history, and sales skyrocketed.

Topps experimented with the 1989 Heads Up test set featuring suction-cup player head cutouts. This rare Griffey Heads Up sold for $8,180 on April 11th, 2026. | Card Ladder

There are still millions of copies of every standard 1989 Topps card, so the majority of this inventory is completely worthless today. That being said, collectors still chase the most iconic cards from the set, especially the rare Tiffany versions in mint condition. Below are the six most iconic and valuable Topps baseball cards from 1989.

6. Deion Sanders 1989 Topps Traded Rookie Card #110T

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Recent PSA 9 Sale: $15.50

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $47.50

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Tiffany Version: $579

Total Population: 14,511

Total Population of Tiffany Version: 760

Card Info and Appeal: Sanders is considered the greatest cornerback in NFL history, and this is his first licensed MLB card. The card captures "Prime Time" as he debuted for the Yankees midseason in 1989. Deion Sanders cards have experienced a major “Coach Prime” renaissance since he entered the world of college football coaching in 2020. A PSA 10 Topps Tiffany version of this card has risen nearly 1,000% since then, having sold for just $56 in 2019.

5. John Smoltz 1989 Topps Rookie Card #38

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Recent PSA 9 Sale: $16.96

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $61

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Tiffany Version: $1,613

Total Population: 3,716

Total Population of Tiffany Version: 726

Card Info and Appeal: Due to its massive supply, this John Smoltz rookie is easy to find for just a dollar in value bins or on eBay. One dollar feels incredibly cheap for the flagship rookie of a Hall of Famer who is the only pitcher in Major League history to record both 200 wins and 150 saves. However, condition is everything with high population cards, and only the PSA 10s hold significant value. 23% of PSA submissions of the base card have resulted in a PSA 10, while only 9% of the Tiffany versions have had the same success.

4. Bo Jackson 1989 Topps #540

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Recent PSA 9 Sale: $15.88

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $69.97

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Tiffany Version: $1,000

Total Population: 1,845

Total Population of Tiffany Version: 240 (37 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: This third-year card captures Bo Jackson in his absolute prime, as he hit 32 home runs and won the 1989 All-Star Game MVP. 1989 was also the exact year Nike launched its "Bo Knows" advertising campaign, which made him into a cultural icon.

eBay

This card is heavily targeted by "error card" scams on eBay. “Bo Jackson Error Card” listings ask for thousands of dollars for a card that is only worth one dollar. Sellers point out a red dot somewhere on Bo's jersey and call it an "ultra-rare misprint." These are just standard printing flaws that add zero value to the card.

3. Nolan Ryan 1989 Topps #530

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Recent PSA 9 Sale: $21.44

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $88.85

Recent PSA 9 Sale of Tiffany Version: $729 (No public sales of PSA 10s, only 3 PSA 10s exist)

Total Population: 3,576

Total Population of Tiffany Version: 376

Card Info and Appeal: This is Ryan’s last Topps flagship card of him wearing a Houston Astros uniform. Ryan led the majors in strikeouts again in 1989. The Hall of Famer has a total of 27 base flagship Topps cards, including four with the Mets, eight with the Angels, ten with the Astros, and five with the Rangers. There are only three copies of the Topps Tiffany version in a PSA 10, as the card has a miniscule 0.9% gem rate.

2. Randy Johnson 1989 Topps Rookie Card #647

This card just sold for an all-time high when it sold for $4,999 on May 20th, 2026. | Card Ladder

Recent PSA 9 Sale: $24

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $155

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Tiffany Version: $4,999

Total Population: 14,038

Total Population of Tiffany Version: 1,714 (68 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: This is the flagship rookie card of "The Big Unit," a five-time Cy Young Award winner. Because of the extreme overproduction of 1989 Topps, ungraded copies can be found for a dollar at card shows or on eBay. This card is notorious for poor centering and print lines, making a PSA 10 difficult to track down. Only 18% of the graded standard Topps cards received a PSA 10, and only 9% of the Topps Tiffany received the Gem Mint grade.

1. Ken Griffey Jr. 1989 Topps Traded Rookie Card #41T

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Recent PSA 9 Sale: $40

Recent PSA 10 Sale: $207

Recent PSA 10 Sale of Tiffany Version: $6,344

Total Population: 114,870

Total Population of Tiffany Version: 3,288 (345 PSA 10s)

Card Info and Appeal: This card has been graded 114,871 times by one of the major grading companies, yet it is still overshadowed by his iconic 1989 Upper Deck rookie. The population of this card is massive because it was distributed in factory box sets rather than random packs. Exactly 14,867 PSA 10 copies of the standard Topps rookie exist. Despite the high population, demand remains sky-high because Griffey is the most popular and universally loved player of his era.