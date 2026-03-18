5 Iconic Derek Jeter Baseball Cards

Derek Jeter played 20 seasons of Major League Baseball. Amassing 3,465 hits, 14 All-star appearances, five World Series rings, and a World Series MVP. He was a first ballot Hall of Famer and his cards continue to be in demand. Here are five of his most iconic cards for Derek Jeter collectors.

No. 5 | 1993 Topps Gold

Derek Jeter's 1993 Topps Gold, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | PSA | https://tinyurl.com/4eudt7bu

While not his most valuable card, his 1993 Topps Draft Pick card is probably his most recognizable, with the young drafted Jeter standing mid throw across the background of an illustrated playing field. The gold versions, which were inserted into packs, usually one per pack, have come to be the most desirable.

While the paper versions bring about $300, the gold versions reach four figures. The last copy sold on eBay occurred on March 8, 2026 and went for $2,076 after 20 bids.

No. 4 | 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems

Derek Jeter's 1998 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems, graded a PSA 7, numbered to just 50. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/2zs2xnvu

The Precious Metal Gems have become increasingly popular recently, with PMGs of even mediocre players going for hundreds, and sometime thousands on the open market. So it would make sense that a Derek Jeter, Precious Metal Gem numbered to just 50 would be on a top five list of his cards.

Just 11 of these copies have been graded, with none of them earning a Gem Mint 10. The grade with the most cards is a seven, with three PSA NM-Mt 8, and just a single PSA Mint 9. According to Card Ladder, the last copy of this sold was a PSA 7 and went for $68,320 on September 6, 2025 with Goldin Auctions.

No. 3 | 1996 Select Certified Mirror Gold

Derek Jeter's 1996 Rookie Select Certified Mirror Gold, graded a PSA Mint 9. | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/mwp6zptf

Another rookie on the list is his 1996 Select Certified Mirror Gold. The Certified Mirror Gold was an ultra rare insert set in the 90s, with copies estimated at about 30 per card on the print run. While Derek Jeter is the most famous rookie card out of the set, other 90s stars had a card too, like Mo Vaughn, Barry Bonds, and Alex Rodriguez.

The price for this card is upward of five figures. With Card Ladder estimating value at about $60,000. However, that seems like a low estimate when Card Ladder themselves has a recorded sale of $84,000 on December 19, 2025. That sale was via auction with Fanatics Collect. While that's the most recent sale, a PSA GEM Mt 10 went for $288,000 on July 23, 2023 via auction with Fanatics Collect, then PWCC.

No. 2 | 1998 Sky Box E-X 2001 Essential Credentials Now

Derek Jeter's 1998 Skybox E-X 2001 Essential Credentials Now, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/3mt8699e

Another ultra-rare 90s insert is Jeter's 1998 Skybox E-X 2001 Essential Credentials Now. An estimated only seven copies were made, and features a multi-layered acetate finish. An interesting part of this set is that the card number dictated the print run. So Jeter's No. 7 card, there's only seven made. Ken Griffey Jr., for instance, is card No. 10 and only has 10 copies.

This card recently set a sales record. On auction with Heritage Auctions, bidding ended on February 28, 2026 and went for $500,200.

No. 1 | 1993 Upper Deck SP Foil

Derek Jeter's 1993 SP Foil, graded a PSA GEM MT 10 | Card Ladder | https://tinyurl.com/4kxnf57e

Derek Jeter's most famous and most expensive card comes from the 1993 Upper Deck SP set. The silver foil made this card extremely condition sensitive, and brings a premium for high grades. It was a high end product and sealed boxes can go for thousands of dollars on the open market.

According to Card Ladder, on April 30, 2022 this card sold at auction with Goldin Auctions at what could be considered the tail end of the COVID boom. The card garnered 18 bids and went for a whopping $600,000.