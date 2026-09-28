Flagg, Ohtani & Ruth all on Top 5 Card Sale List

An absolutely massive week on the sports side of the hobby over the last week. We have game-worn jersey patch cards from the best NBA rookies of this past season, and if that weren't already enough, we have Shohei Ohtani and Babe Ruth on the list too.

Fun fact: the sales from this week's Top 5 Sports Cards list total more than $15M, which is an extraordinary amount of money for five trading cards. This week's total is thanks to the culmination of the epic card chases for NBA Debut Patches from the NBA's top rookies, Ohtani, and Ruth. Let's take a look. Also, as a special bonus, we have an extra card on the list, with additional sale information coming in late on Sunday and into Monday.

6. 2018 Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor Auto /25 Shohei Ohtani BGS 9.5/ Auto 10

2018 Bowman Chrome Orange Refractor Auto /25 Shohei Ohtani BGS 9.5/ Auto 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $810,000 on September 25, 2026 through Fanatics Premier auction.

When spotlighting Heritage Auction sales last week, we took note of a Bowman Chrome Blue Refractor /150 version of this Shohei Ohtani card, which sold for $390,400 on September 19, 2026.

4. 1933 Sport Kings Auto Babe Ruth #2 PSA Authentic/ Auto 9

2025 Topps Chrome Update Kon Knueppel NBA Debut Patch Auto 1/1 PSA 10/ Auto 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $999,000 on September 25, 2026 through Fanatics Premier auction.

Sport Kings hit it out of the park with their name, branding and player choice. Even now, 93 years later, it feels like it was a home run for everyone involved as we gaze upon this Babe Ruth relic with the slugger's signature as well.

4. 2025 Topps Chrome Update Kon Knueppel NBA Debut Patch Auto 1/1 PSA 10/ Auto 10

2025 Topps Chrome Update Kon Knueppel NBA Debut Patch Auto 1/1 PSA 10/ Auto 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $2,340,000 on September 25, 2026 through Fanatics Premier auction.

This Kon Knueppel Debut Patch Auto 1/1 kicks off our run of incredible NBA rookie card sales that will span most of the rest of our list.

3. 2026 Topps Chrome Gold MLB Logoman Auto 1/1 Shohei Ohtani (Unused Redemption Card)

2026 Topps Chrome Gold MLB Logoman Auto 1/1 Shohei Ohtani | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $2,848,700 on September 26, 2026 through Goldin Auctions.

Shohei Ohtani is honored with a Gold MLB Logoman on this 2026 card that also notes his 2025 accomplishment of winning the NL MVP in gold on top of the card. According to Topps, the Gold MLB patch is only able to be worn by players who have earned top awards that include Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, or MVP honors.

2. 2025 Topps Chrome Update Dylan Harper NBA Debut Patch Auto 1/1 PSA 9/ Auto 10

2025 Topps Chrome Update Dylan Harper NBA Debut Patch Auto 1/1 PSA 9/ Auto 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $2,880,000 on September 25th, 2026 through Fanatics Premier Auction.

Next up, at No. 2, is Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, who is shown above in his black jersey with a blue autograph below his image. On the right side of the card is the NBA debut patch that Harper wore during his very first NBA game.

1. 2025 Topps Chrome Update NBA Debut Patch Auto 1/1 Cooper Flagg PSA 10/ Auto 10

2025 Topps Chrome Update NBA Debut Patch Auto 1/1 Cooper Flagg PSA 10/ Auto 10. Sold for $8.04M on September 25, 2026 through Fanatics Premier. | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $8,040,000 on September 25, 2026 through Fanatic Premier Auction.

It turns out that people really like spending money on Cooper Flagg Rookie cards. This one, the highly sought-after Topps Chrome Update NBA Debut Patch Auto 1-of-1, has now become one of the biggest sports card sales ever.

According to Card Ladder, this card sale ranks No. 5 for all-time most expensive sports card sales.

This sale is epic and will be talked about for many years to come. The story about one of the biggest pulls in modern sports cards has now come to a close.