Michael Jordan cards, across multiple sports, are bringing home the bacon at auction once again. We look at the top 5 sales from Heritage Auctions over this past weekend. This is only 2 weeks since his 1995 SP Baseball Card led the way on September 7th with Top 5 Card Sales of the Week.

Heritage Auctions has had some massive sales weeks this year, and this one was no different. It looks like the next few auctions will be on October 23-25 and November 21st which will be fun to keep track of.

5) 1955 Topps Jackie Robinson #50 PSA 9

1955 Topps Jackie Robinson #50 PSA 9 | Heritage Auctions. HA.com. Via Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $292,800 on September 18, 2026 through Heritage Auction.

We start our list with one of the most important athletes to have ever to play a professional sport: Jackie Robinson. The great #45 is memorialized here with his 1955 Topps card in a PSA slab with a 9 grade. It is a beautiful design for a card that is over 70 years old, featuring an action image of the player, a portrait of the player, and an image of the player's signature. If that wasn't already enough, it also has the player's name, position, team, and team logo, all while not feeling like it is too much.

4) 2009-10 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Flashback Auto /23 Michael Jordan BGS 6.5/ MBA Gold

2009-10 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Rookie Patch Flashback Auto /23 Michael Jordan BGS 6.5/ MBA Gold | Heritage Auctions. HA.com. Via Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $378,200 on September 18th, 2026 through Heritage Auctions.

Attention, ladies and gentlemen, Michael Jordan is in the house, and he is here to stay! The legendary basketball player and cultural icon is represented on this Upper Deck card, featuring his autograph and a piece of jersey from his rookie year and this will definitely not be the last we see of him on this list.

3) 2018 Bowman Chrome Blue Refractor Auto /150 PSA 10/ Auto 10

2018 Bowman Chrome Blue Refractor Auto /150 PSA 10/ Auto 10 | Heritage Auctions. HA.com. Via Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $390,400 on September 18. 2026 through Heritage Auctions.

This might be considered a perfect card, it is a PSA 10 with a PSA 10 Auto as well. It features Shohei Ohtani on a Bowman Chrome card from his rookie year. There isn't too much not to love about this one.

2) 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan #57 PSA 10

1986 Fleer Michael Jordan #57 PSA 10 | Heritage Auctions. HA.com via Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $402,600 on September 18, 2026 through Heritage Auctions.

The cultural icon is back again on our list with his most iconic card, the 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan #57, and in a PSA 10, no less. A beauty of a card in beautiful condition.

1) 1995 Upper Deck SP Top Prospects Auto Michael Jordan PSA 6/ Auto 10

1995 Upper Deck SP Top Prospects Auto Michael Jordan PSA 6/ Auto 10 | Heritage Auctions. HA.com Via Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold on September 18, 2026 for $625,250 through Heritage Auctions.

Michael Jordan is back on top, once again, smiling ear to ear on this card (as shown above) in his Birmingham Barons jersey with a glove on his left hand and a baseball in his right hand.

Another Michael Jordan 1995 SP Top Prospects Baseball card in a PSA slab, which was graded an 8 while Jordan's auto graded a 7, was sold on September 1, 2026 for $525,000.