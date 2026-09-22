Each and every week we bring you the Top 5 Card Sales, and we have seen some nice variety across the weekly sales, but Ohtani and Michael Jordan always seem to find their place one way or another. This week is no different for those two players, with the rest of the Top 5 comprised of some current superstars, including FC Barcelona and Spanish National Team footballer Lamine Yamal, and LeBron James of the NBA's 76ers.

5) 2025 Topps Chrome Superfractor 1-of-1 Shohei Ohtani PSA 10

2025 Topps Chrome Superfractor 1-of-1 Shohei Ohtani PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $701,500 on September 19, 2026 through Goldin Auctions.

The great Shohei Ohtani is batting leadoff for us on our list this week. Our dual-threat friend is batting .400 in recent high-end card sales this week. This one, a 2025 Topps Chrome Superfractor in a PSA 10, shines pristine with the gold surrounding the player in his bright white LA Dodgers uniform.

4) 2026 Panini Prizm Wold Cup Black Prizm 1-of-1 Lamine Yamal PSA 10

2026 Panini Prizm Wold Cup Black Prizm 1-of-1 Lamile Yamal PSA 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: $702,855 on September 19, 2026 through Goldin Auctions.

Imagine if you are the lucky person who finds the 1-of-1 Lamine Yamal Panini Prizm World Cup Black Prizm card, gets your hands on it during the first stages of the tournament, and decides to send it off to be graded. You, at some point, witness Spain and this young player win the 2026 World Cup, and then you find out that your 1-of-1 card comes back a PSA 10. This is what I imagine for whoever found this card, and it must have been a wild ride. Some people have all the luck.

3) 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Emblems of Endorsements Auto Patch /15 LeBron James BGS 8.5/ Auto 10

2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Emblems of Endorsements Auto Patch /15 LeBron James BGS 8.5/ Auto 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $732,000 on September 19, 2025 through Goldin Auctions.

The Upper Deck Exquisite Collection, which features the Emblems of Endorsements cards and has game-worn patches combined with the player's autograph from their rookie year, is quite the sight to behold. Here is LeBron from his rookie year with the Cleveland Cavaliers on an out-of-fifteen card.

2) 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Number Pieces Auto Michael Jordan PSA 8/ Auto 10

2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Number Pieces Auto Michael Jordan PSA 8/ Auto 10 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $1,464,000 on September 19, 2026 through Goldin Auctions.

Michael Jordan is here! He has once again made our Top 5 Sales of the Week, and this card is wonderful. The card designers at Upper Deck struck gold on this design; the left side features Jordan in mid-action with a background in red and black hues, and his game-used jersey held within the number 23. This is paired with a white rectangle running the full length of the card, with his iconic and 100% perfect autograph in blue ink.

1) 2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie Auto Red Refractor /5 BGS 9.5/ Auto 9

2018 Bowman Chrome Rookie Auto Red Refractor /5 BGS 9.5/ Auto 9 | Card Ladder

Sale Details: Sold for $2,440,000 on September 19, 2026 via Goldin Auctions.

This Shohei Ohtani rookie card from 2018 Bowman Chrome tops our list for this weekly rundown of the top card sales, and it is fantastic! The red refractor treatment paired with Ohtani's red long-sleeve under his Angels uniform and the matching red hat gives this card an aesthetically pleasing composition. The blue signature and the out-of-5 designation help add value and rarity to a collector's dream.