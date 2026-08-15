You Hit the Cooper Flagg Debut Patch Auto, What Comes Next?

For one lucky collector, pulling the Cooper Flagg Debut Patch Auto became a reality. The journey to get there was one of dedication to the hobby and moving up in the hobby.

Collectibles on SI got a chance to sit down with Jason Williams, who was lucky enough to hit the card in a three-box break with Rhody Breakers on YouTube.

Jason's Collecting Journey

This wasn't a one-off; it wasn't beginner's luck. Jason has been collecting cards since he was a kid. Like a lot of us, he took a break in his teens, but when the adult money started coming in his 30s, he picked up his old hobby.

"So then in my mid-30s, I really picked it up again, had a little more money to spend, you know. So got back in and have always been a heavy Braves collector. It's just the Braves have always sort of been the team, and you know, the local sports around here, the Hornets, Panthers," Jason said.

What was his biggest hit before this and any regrets? Well, it turns out they were the same card.

"A Lamine Yamal; it was a Prized Footballers out of Topps Finest, I believe, out of 5. And I graded it; I walked it through, and I was gonna take it to a show. PSA 9'd it. So I sold it for $4,500. I think a year later somebody had texted me and said, 'You see what your card sold for?' I was like, '$70K?' Now don't quote me on that, but it was way more than I sold it for. So that's my regret in the hobby."

So how did a Carolina kid start breaking with a small company in Rhode Island?

"So COVID era, couldn't really go anywhere. Was on YouTube sort of searching around, ran across these guys, checked it out and I was like, 'Mm, that's pretty cool.' Figured it out, figured out how to buy what I wanted to buy from 'em and watch the breaks. And then just sort of a 6 years later, here we go. I'm the guy on their channel that's buying usually the bigger teams. I always like to go for the big boys, you know, hopefully I get something cool. And sort of happened this time."

What Was His First Reaction to Hitting the Cooper Flagg Debut Patch?

So how does one react when hitting the second-biggest card of the year?

"Like, my emotions took over me. I was on the floor like a baby crying. I mean, it was just emotional because I knew— I didn't know how far it would, you know, how far this might go, but I knew how powerful the card is and how— because I don't do any social media, so I hadn't seen the hype, but I knew, you know what I mean? It just took over my body."

What About the Supposed Bounties?

So with the amount of bounties that are out there, what is Jason thinking?

"So I'm hearing about them for my son, so I'm not— I'm not seeing— I'm not looking at it personally, um, but I'm hearing about it, and we talk about them. I mean, it's— it's wild. It is super wild. I'm a simple guy. I mean, I still have a family business to run. That's important to me over anything because that supports my family and a few other families. So, you know what I mean? I don't want to hear the noise and let it distract me."

Also, it seems safe to say one offer he will not be taking up is the Mavericks offer.

"I mean, yeah, it's cool, but no, it's not to me. I mean, it's fair. But it's, I mean, I'm a Braves fan, you know. I mean, I've been to a few Hornets games and a few Panthers games, but, you know, I don't get to go to many Braves games, but I have plans to go tomorrow if I can make it work out."

Will He Sell the Redemption Immediately or Redeem It?

"I mean, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and, you know, and it's a big deal."

With no plans to sell immediately, Jason plans to take it easy and enjoy the next few weeks. He said, "It's the most surreal situation I've ever been in. It still doesn't feel real in a way, but I know it is."

What a feeling it must be.