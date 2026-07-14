The Future of Giannis Antetokounmpo's Card Market After Blockbuster Move

The NBA season has been over for a while, but there hasn't been a single day without some form of talk around the league, and free agency has had a lot to do with that. Superstars once deemed untouchable and future Hall of Famers have all been part of a handful of blockbuster moves that have signaled both the end and the beginning of eras.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is just one player whose future in the league will continue in brand-new colors. He's globally recognized as a superstar and has strong connections to the city that drafted him, but now it's time for a new chapter in South Beach.

Apart from the obvious, which is performance-based market growth, the card market for Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to take a massive turn once the season begins.

Giannis' Stays Consistent, Room For Growth If A Miracle Run Happens

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates his MVP award with Bucks fans. 2019-07-14 Giannis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Giannis Antetokounmpo left the Milwaukee Bucks in a bittersweet manner, but with a legacy that delivered an NBA championship to the city that took him in way back in 2013. There are few, if any, fans with disdain towards the Greek Freak's decision, and the Milwaukee Bucks' front office has already guaranteed #34's spot in the rafters forever.

For pretty much the entire time that Giannis was on the Bucks, he was regarded as either one of the players for the future or one of the best basketball players on Earth. At 31 years old, the latter is still true today, and he's now joining Mr. 83-point game, Bam Adebayo.

Miami's depth chart isn't the greatest at the moment compared to others, yes, but you'd be mistaken to think that they're done making additions just yet. With so much time left in free agency and even a link to LeBron James possibly returning to South Beach, there's potential for Giannis to get one more ring before his career is all over.

Mostly Stagnant, With Slight Drop In Market Performance

That being said, there haven't been any significant moves in Giannis' card market since the trade announcement. It is really a case of certain cards compensating for others, since his top three graded pieces by market cap have all been down since June 23, 2026.

2013 Prizm Giannis Antetokounmpo PSA 10 Market Growth Since June 23, 2026 | CardLadder

If there's anything that would be considered the definitive Giannis Antetokounmpo card, it's 100 percent his rookie card from 2013 Panini Prizm. Not only does this card benefit from releasing at a period where base Panini Prizm cards still looked really collectible, but Giannis' growth from a mid-first-round selection to best in the world really spiked its value more than tenfold.

Since the trade announcement, however, the overall market value has declined by about 12.5%, resulting in a $100 loss over three weeks. His 2013 Panini Hoops RC in PSA 10 is down even more at -30%, and his SP Authentic RC in PSA 10 is in the red by a small margin at -7.89%.

Looking To The Future

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a move against the Bulls' Patrick Williams in the first half on Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All in all, Giannis' market is down right now, and that could be attributed to either Milwaukee Bucks collectors moving on or simply the yearly offseason market downtrend for pretty much every athlete, with a few exceptions.

But Giannis is far from finished.

This isn't an end-of-career move. He's still a player who was widely asked about all season, all because of what he can still bring to the table. Another MVP-contending season or championship run is all it will take for the Greek Freak's card market to penetrate a brand new market in South Beach.