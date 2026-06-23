The Top 5 AJ Dybantsa Card Sales Before the 2026 NBA Draft

With the 2026 NBA Draft on tap tonight, we wanted to take a look at the top cards from the top projected draft picks. BYU forward AJ Dybantsa should hear his name quite early tonight. He's expected to be the first or, at worst, second pick in the Draft.

The Washington Wizards have kept their cards close to the vest, but it is no secret that the Utah Jazz are desperate to keep Dybantsa in-state after a successful freshman season at BYU. What was the top sale for Dybantsa before draft night? Let's find out!

5. 2025 Bowman Basketball AJ Dybantsa Garbage Pail Kids Red Refractor /5

AJ Dybantsa Red GPK | Card Ladder

We start off the list of AJ Dybantsa's top sales with his most unique sale, thanks to the Garbage Pail Kids SSPs in 2025-26 Bowman Basketball. One of the rarer SSPs in the product, the Red /5 was obviously especially tough to hit.

This sold for $7,100 on June 3, 2026, and feels like one of the few collegiate cards that could retain value, given how much people chase the GPKs.

4. 2025 Topps Chrome McDonald's All-American Game AJ Dybantsa Tie-Dye Refractor Patch Auto /25

Dybantsa McDonald's All-American Game Patch Auto | Card Ladder

One of the better patches you will see from the McDonald's All-American Game Topps Chrome sets made its way onto an /25 patch auto for AJ Dybantsa. While it is a sticker auto, the card itself is great for those looking to collect Dybantsa all the way back to high school.

This PSA 9 copy sold for $7,500 on May 9, 2026.

3. 2025-26 Bowman U Now AJ Dybantsa/Kevin Durant Foilfractor 1/1

AJ Dybantsa/Kevin Durant Bowman U Now Foilfractor | Card Ladder

While not the greatest photo ever taken, that didn't seem to impact the sale price of Dybantsa's third-highest-selling card from his college days. The Bowman U Now commemorates Dybantsa breaking Kevin Durant's record for most points scored by a freshman in a Big 12 Tournament game.

The 1/1 Foilfractor sold for $8,000 on April 17, 2026.

2. 2025-26 Bowman Best U AJ Dybantsa Game Graphs Nike Patch Auto /2

AJ Dybantsa Game Graphs Nike Swoosh Patch Auto /2 | Card Ladder

The 1/2 and the 2/2 both sold on the same day, but we highlight the 1/2 because it sold for more, and to avoid repeating cards on the list. Whenever you see a game-worn patch like a Nike swoosh, you know it will carry a premium. So it is unsurprising that this is the second-highest sale for Dybantsa, even if it is from Bowman Best.

This patch auto sold for $12,000 on June 16, 2026.

1. 2025-26 Bowman Basketball Chrome Dual Autograph AJ Dybantsa/Darryn Peterson Superfractor 1/1 Auto PSA Authentic/DNA 10

AJ Dybantsa/Darryn Peterson Dual Superfractor Auto | Card Ladder

Not a shocker that this is the top Dybantsa sale and the top Peterson sale, given that both are possibilities for the No. 1 pick in the draft and have been neck-and-neck for the top spot since April.

The PSA Authentic Superfractor Dual Auto sold for $18,300 on June 3, 2026.