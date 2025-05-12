Giannis Antetokounmpo Card Prices are Surprising
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s journey in the sports card market has been anything but predictable. When the COVID-19 pandemic sent the hobby into overdrive, Giannis cards were right there with the biggest names, skyrocketing in value as collectors rushed into the market. As the Bucks looked like legitimate contenders and Giannis was winning MVP and DPOY awards, his cards continued to rise through his championship, eventually peaking in early May of 2022. But strangely, even as other young stars saw their markets stabilize and even with the arrival of Damian Lillard, Giannis cards never quite bounced back, and maybe surprisingly, have been on the decline ever since, as can be seen by the following chart.
There are a few reasons why that rebound might have stalled. After the initial spike, the market may have simply reverted to what usually happens with big men, where their card values don’t tend to hold as strongly over time. We’ve seen something similar with Victor Wembanyama, whose prices exploded out of the gate only to see a significant decline.
For Giannis, another factor may be the shift in media narrative. Since winning his championship in 2021, he’s been largely absent from MVP headlines and deep playoff runs. While his performance is still elite, his lack of postseason success and award recognition may be keeping him out of collectors' minds.
But now, all eyes are back on Giannis. With trade rumors swirling and the possibility of him landing in a new market, his name is once again front and center. It’s the kind of spotlight that historically moves card prices fast, although whether this attention will be enough to reignite his market is still an open question.
A blockbuster move could undoubtedly spark a short-term spike in his cards' value, but whether that boost will give his market new life or if his market will slide back into decline, we don’t know. Either way, Giannis cards are once again a storyline worth watching.