George Jefferson & Neil Young: Part of This Year's Most Eclectic New Trading Card Set

Collectors focused on the year's top superstars, rookies, and prospects—that is to say 99% of collectors—rarely need to look beyond Topps and Panini to scratch their various collecting itches. Still, buy all the Topps you want, and your chances are zero of landing a George Jefferson. Justin Jefferson, maybe, but definitely not George. Thankfully for collectors with more eclectic tastes there is the deliciously random "Famous Americans" set from the Historic Autograph & Card Company.

2025 Historic Autographs Famous Americans Sherman Hemsley | Historic Autograph & Card Company

If the name sounds familiar—Historic Autographs Famous Americans, not George Jefferson—you may be thinking of the set's first series, which came out in 2021. The new series, cards 331-660, were just released in January 2026 and include a checklist as much offbeat as it is essential.

The Offbeat

For collectors looking for the truly unexpected, here is just a taste of what the set has to offer.

2025 Historic Autographs Famous Americans Sherman Hemsley | Historic Autograph & Card Company

Louis Prang, chromolithographer

John Bacon Curtis, inventor of Wrigley's Paraffin Gum

Theophilus Van Kannel, inventor of the revolving door

Harland Sanders (of Kentucky Fried Chicken fame)

Kurt Godel, modern math's prince of darkness

The Essential

That said, the latest edition of Famous Americans succeeds in bringing a number of cards to the Hobby that haven't been seen in years or even ever! How about Kenny Washington's first non-reprint card in 75 years? All the man did was break the NFL's Color Barrier, but neither Topps nor Panini have ever seen fit to honor him with a trading card. Fortunately Historic Autographs was all over it.

2025 Historic Autographs Famous Americans Kenny Washington | Historic Autograph & Card Company

How about Major League Baseball's matriarch, the great Rachel Robinson, who until now had never been pictured on a trading card of her own? (Good luck pulling it though. It's one of 110 short prints in the set.)

2025 Historic Autographs Famous Americans Rachel Robinson | Historic Autograph & Card Company

And true, there have been some Harry Caray cards over the decades, but how about one where he shares the booth with Cubs announcer-actor-president Ronald Reagan?

2025 Historic Autographs Famous Americans Harry Caray | Historic Autograph & Card Company

And let's face it. Who couldn't use a little (or even a lot) more Neil Young in their lives right now?

2025 Historic Autographs Famous Americans Neil Young | Historic Autograph & Card Company

Everything In Between

With a checklist of 330 cards, of course, there are bound to be a number of subjects whose list of cardboard runs a bit longer. Jackie Robinson, Stan Musial, and Lou Gehrig are in the set, for example, as are Joe Louis, Joe Paterno, and Malcolm X. And for collectors keen on rarity, that's more or less what Historic Autographs specializes in. Along with Stained glass and various Thanksgiving-themed parallels (Thankful, Turkey, and Sunflower to be exact), there are also autographs, 1/1 art cards, and even Armour Coin cards. (Before you ask, these are cards that embed actual baseball coins issued by the Armour Meats Company in 1955, 1959, or 1960.)

2025 Historic Autographs Famous Americans Hank Aaron Armour Coin card | Historic Autograph & Card Company

Collectors looking to add something different to their collections can buy direct from Historic Autographs, head to their local card shop, or hunt eBay for singles. Hobby boxes retail for $79.99 and come with these odds of landing the set's main rarities.