George Jefferson & Neil Young: Part of This Year's Most Eclectic New Trading Card Set
In this story:
Collectors focused on the year's top superstars, rookies, and prospects—that is to say 99% of collectors—rarely need to look beyond Topps and Panini to scratch their various collecting itches. Still, buy all the Topps you want, and your chances are zero of landing a George Jefferson. Justin Jefferson, maybe, but definitely not George. Thankfully for collectors with more eclectic tastes there is the deliciously random "Famous Americans" set from the Historic Autograph & Card Company.
If the name sounds familiar—Historic Autographs Famous Americans, not George Jefferson—you may be thinking of the set's first series, which came out in 2021. The new series, cards 331-660, were just released in January 2026 and include a checklist as much offbeat as it is essential.
The Offbeat
For collectors looking for the truly unexpected, here is just a taste of what the set has to offer.
- Louis Prang, chromolithographer
- John Bacon Curtis, inventor of Wrigley's Paraffin Gum
- Theophilus Van Kannel, inventor of the revolving door
- Harland Sanders (of Kentucky Fried Chicken fame)
- Kurt Godel, modern math's prince of darkness
The Essential
That said, the latest edition of Famous Americans succeeds in bringing a number of cards to the Hobby that haven't been seen in years or even ever! How about Kenny Washington's first non-reprint card in 75 years? All the man did was break the NFL's Color Barrier, but neither Topps nor Panini have ever seen fit to honor him with a trading card. Fortunately Historic Autographs was all over it.
How about Major League Baseball's matriarch, the great Rachel Robinson, who until now had never been pictured on a trading card of her own? (Good luck pulling it though. It's one of 110 short prints in the set.)
And true, there have been some Harry Caray cards over the decades, but how about one where he shares the booth with Cubs announcer-actor-president Ronald Reagan?
And let's face it. Who couldn't use a little (or even a lot) more Neil Young in their lives right now?
Everything In Between
With a checklist of 330 cards, of course, there are bound to be a number of subjects whose list of cardboard runs a bit longer. Jackie Robinson, Stan Musial, and Lou Gehrig are in the set, for example, as are Joe Louis, Joe Paterno, and Malcolm X. And for collectors keen on rarity, that's more or less what Historic Autographs specializes in. Along with Stained glass and various Thanksgiving-themed parallels (Thankful, Turkey, and Sunflower to be exact), there are also autographs, 1/1 art cards, and even Armour Coin cards. (Before you ask, these are cards that embed actual baseball coins issued by the Armour Meats Company in 1955, 1959, or 1960.)
Collectors looking to add something different to their collections can buy direct from Historic Autographs, head to their local card shop, or hunt eBay for singles. Hobby boxes retail for $79.99 and come with these odds of landing the set's main rarities.
- Cut Signature 1:1
- Fabric Relic 1:2
- Armour Coin 1:20
- Printing Plate 1:6
- Historic DNA 1:12
- Art Sketch Card 1:35
- Stained Glass 1:2
- Halloween Sticker 1:2
- Wild West Foil Insert 1:1
Jason A. Schwartz is a collectibles expert whose work can be found regularly at SABR Baseball Cards, Hobby News Daily, and 1939Bruins.com. His collection of Hank Aaron baseball cards and memorabilia is currently on exhibit at the Atlanta History Center, and his collectibles-themed artwork is on display at the Honus Wagner Museum and PNC Park.